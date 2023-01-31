Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James

Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Unfortunately, the game did not feature the stars that many thought it would have because LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons were all ruled out due to injuries.

That said, Kyrie Irving played 39 minutes and had 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

The Nets blew out the Lakers 121-104 (Russell Westbrook had 17 points, eight rebounds and ten assists).

After the game, Irving was asked about his former teammate (James), who is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record.

"I definitely saw this when we were playing together, Irving said of James . "His ability to prepare himself mentally, spiritually, emotionally, game-to-game, day-to-day. I've been quoted on saying it's hard to be LeBron James or any superstar in any entertainment, sport, athletic, or business industry because all eyes are on you, but he's handled it extremely well. We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid, and now he's 38 years old and he's still dominating. I don't think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible."

Irving and James were on the Cleveland Cavaliers together for three seasons, and they won the NBA Championship in 2016 (and made the NBA Finals in all three seasons).

With the victory, the Nets are now 31-19 in 50 games, while the Lakers fell to 23-28 in 51 games.