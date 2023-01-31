ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Unfortunately, the game did not feature the stars that many thought it would have because LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons were all ruled out due to injuries.

That said, Kyrie Irving played 39 minutes and had 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

The Nets blew out the Lakers 121-104 (Russell Westbrook had 17 points, eight rebounds and ten assists).

After the game, Irving was asked about his former teammate (James), who is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record.

"I definitely saw this when we were playing together, Irving said of James . "His ability to prepare himself mentally, spiritually, emotionally, game-to-game, day-to-day. I've been quoted on saying it's hard to be LeBron James or any superstar in any entertainment, sport, athletic, or business industry because all eyes are on you, but he's handled it extremely well. We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid, and now he's 38 years old and he's still dominating. I don't think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible."

Irving and James were on the Cleveland Cavaliers together for three seasons, and they won the NBA Championship in 2016 (and made the NBA Finals in all three seasons).

With the victory, the Nets are now 31-19 in 50 games, while the Lakers fell to 23-28 in 51 games.

Comments / 37

Antonio Ross
3d ago

is African Americans they try to get me when I be in a barber shop to go against all Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greater than this person we know who dominated the NBA Bill Russell did Bill Russell and his selfies dominated the NBA for years it's no comparison to that but he had a great team too though and a great coach and a great organization and a great fan base it takes that to win last time Brady as Tom Brady what it takes great team great organization great coach that's what the Celtics were that we still can celebrate Kobe Bryant's greatness Dr J's greatness Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's greatness Steph Curry's greatness LeBron James greatness together it's no one's greater than each other some people have a better path but he was 18 years old and we gave him the keys to the league at least handled it perfectly black power baby

Reply
6
truth B told
3d ago

brother handled that like he has handled the basketball 🏀 (exceptionally great) like 2pac use to say,"go ahead do your thing!

Reply
6
Hadron
3d ago

When there are players who are bona fide stars in the sport who respect and acknowledge LBJ's greatness, is it any wonder that I don't pay ANY mind to couch 🤡 s that talk about Lebron being an average player. Their arguments have absolutely no credibility as compared to those that do/have excelled at the sport at the highest levels. Not a rant. Just a guy vexed by the hate.

Reply
2
 

