PREP ROUNDUP (Jan. 30-Feb. 3) Lady Mantas win Class 4A-District 12

FRIDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 68, Gateway 35

AT : Gateway

TOP PLAYERS : LB, Taylor Orris 31 points, 14 rebounds; Maya Collins 23 points, 7 rebounds

RECORD : Lemon Bay 19-7

NEXT : Lemon Bay opens regional quarterfinal play on Thursday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Out-of-Door Academy 54, Sarasota Christian 52

AT : Sarasota Christian

TOP PLAYERS : SC, Jayven Szewczyk 19 points, Ben Milliken 14 points, Randall Collins 10 points, Justin Brock 5 points, Maison Montgomery 4 points

RECORDS : Sarasota Christian 13-12, ODA 15-8

NEXT : Sarasota Christian hosts The Classical Academy in a Class 2A-District 11 quarterfinal, Monday

Bradenton Christian 68, The Classical Academy 27

AT : Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYERS : BC, Aaron Clark 14 points, Jayden Burnett 11 points, Grant Schewe 10 points, Jaffy Volcy 4 points, 13 rebounds

RECORD : Bradenton Christian 16-8

NEXT : Bradenton Christian hosts a Class 3A-District 11 semifinal game, Feb. 21

THURSDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Cardinal Mooney 4, St. Petersburg Catholic 2

AT : St. Petersburg

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Gabrielle Roberts 2 goals, Gina Totera 1 goal, Laura Brucato 1 goal. Taylor Daly 2 assists, Payton Gee 1 assist

RECORD : Cardinal Mooney 9-6-2

NEXT : Cougars play in Class 3A regional tournament starting Tuesday

BOYS SOCCER

Riverview 1, Gulf Coast 0

AT : Gulf Coast

TOP PLAYERS : R, Jack Jannopoulo 1 goal, Jack Bates 1 assist, Luca Stefanoni 8 saves

RECORD : Riverview 9-2-6, Gulf Coast 8-3-4

NEXT : Riverview at Newsome in Class 7A regional quarterfinal, Thursday. Rocco Sansone wins district title in first year as Ram head coach.

Canterbury 6, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 0

FORT MYERS − Canterbury's boys soccer team won its sixth straight district championship on Thursday night, using a second half surge to top Classical of Sarasota, 6-0 in the District 2A-22 final.

Riley Johnson had a hat trick, but his biggest goal was his first. After leading only 1-0 at halftime, he scored on a penalty kick in the 47th minute, which sparked more scoring.

As a senior, Johnson has been there for four of the six district championships, so this had a particular meaning for him.

Even though it was a 6-0 final, the Patriots (7-7-2) were no slouch. A young program, they took home a district runner-up trophy in their first year of eligibility for district play. Facing down a Canterbury team that possessed the ball for nearly the entire game, center-backs Xavier Early and Liam Kelly blocked and cleared numerous attempts in the box and goalie Tyler DeHart made key saves.

"We knew going into the game that they're a really talented team and we were going to have to be really disciplined defensively," Classical coach Connor Long said. They executed the game plan."

− Dave Montrose, Special to the Herald-Tribune

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cardinal Mooney 49, Sarasota 46

AT : Cardinal Mooney

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Connor Heald 17 points, Kevin O'Donoghue 10 points

RECORDS : Cardinal Mooney 16-9, Sarasota 20-5

NEXT : Cardinal Mooney and Sarasota play in their district tournaments, which begin Tuesday. In Class 7A-District 12, the top-seeded Sailors have a bye into the second round, as do the No. 1-seed Cougars in Class 3A-11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Evangelical Christian 81, Sarasota Christian 34

TOP PLAYER: SC, Brenda Bresciani 11 points.

RECORD: Sarasota Christian 10-10.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 64, Riverview 51

AT : Riverview

TOP PLAYERS: S, Kennedy McClain 18 points, Madi MacDonald 15 points, Natalie Richard 12 points, Paisley Binswanger 12 points; R, Krystal Montas 16 points, Sami Slusarek 12 points

RECORDS : Sarasota 15-12, Riverview 15-10

NEXT : Sarasota plays at Venice for Class 7A-District 12 title, Friday

Lemon Bay 72, Estero 48

AT : Lemon Bay

TOP PLAYERS : LB, Maya Collins 21 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals, 8 assists; Taylor Orris 21 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists; Mackenzie Long 19 points

RECORD : Lemon Bay 18-7

NEXT : Lemon Bay hosts Gateway for Class 4A-District 12 title, Friday

TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 73, North Port 61

AT : Sarasota

TOP PLAYERS : S, Paisley Binswanger 21 points, Kennedy McClain 13 points, Alyssia Bane 11 points, Madi MacDonald 11 points, Natalie Richard 9 points. NP, Gwen Tsoukalas 20 points, Christie Labossiere 14 points

RECORDS : Sarasota 14-12, North Port 9-17

NEXT : Sarasota is at Riverview for second round of Class 7A-District 13 playoffs, Wednesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sarasota Christian 59, Bradenton Community Christian 55

AT : Sarasota Christian

TOP PLAYERS : SC, Ben Milliken 22 points, Jayven Szewczyk 14 points, Randall Collins 14 points, Maison Montgomery 4 points, Justin Brock 3 points, Simon Dik 2 points

RECORDS : Sarasota Christian 13-11, Bradenton Community Christian 14-7

NEXT : Sarasota Christian ends its regular season hosting Out-of-Door Academy, Friday

Cardinal Mooney 57, Booker 44

AT : Booker

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Connor Heald 15 points, Kevin O'Donoghue 11 points

RECORDS : Cardinal Mooney 15-9, Booker 10-12

NEXT : Cardinal Mooney hosts Sarasota, Thursday; Booker hosts Southeast, Wednesday

BOYS SOCCER

Riverview 4, Lakewood Ranch 2

AT : Lakewood Ranch

TOP PLAYERS : R, Cameron Fortier 1 goal, 3 assists; Jack Bates game-winning penalty kick, Luca Stefanoni 7 saves

RECORDS : 8-2-6, Lakewood Ranch 11-6-3

NEXT : Riverview is at Gulf Coast on Thursday for Class 7A-District 8 championship

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saint Stephen's 63, Bayshore 53

AT : Saint Stephen's

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Braden Mohr 16 points, Nick Yatros 11 points, CJ Johnson 10 points, Rowan Bilik 10 points

RECORD : Saint Stephen's 18-7

NEXT : Saint Stephen's hosts Cambridge Christian, Thursday

Cardinal Mooney 71, Riverview 68

AT : Cardinal Mooney

TOP PLAYERS : CM, Connor Heald 23 points, Dylan Higgins 11 points, Randy Wilson 10 points

RECORDS : Cardinal Mooney 14-9, Riverview 6-18

NEXT : Cardinal Mooney is at Booker, Tuesday

Sarasota Christian 66, Cristo Rey Tampa 29

AT : Tampa

TOP PLAYERS : SC, Ben Milliken 19 points, Jayven Szewczyk 16 points, Randall Collins 13 points, Travis Miller 6 points, Maison Montgomery 4 points, Justin Brock 4 points, Simon Dik 4 points

RECORD : Sarasota Christian 12-11

NEXT : Sarasota Christian hosts Bradenton Community Christian, Tuesday

