BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting brought the next steps in bringing a veterans treatment court and mental health court to Brazos County. Brazos County Commissioners approved a resolution for a committee that will examine the need for both veteran’s treatment court and a mental health court. This new committee will also be responsible for evaluating how the specialty courts will function, the total cost, and finding the individuals who will serve on it. A veterans court would take into account the unique struggles veterans face such as PTSD and substance abuse when they find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said a mental health court would also be beneficial to address a rise in mental health-related issues.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO