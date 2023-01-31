Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Son-Shine Outreach Center makes new facility home
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After a tornado hit the city of Madisonville in 2022, the Son-Shine Outreach Center was demolished. Less than a year later though, the organization is moving into a new, permanent facility. Lorraine Coleman came to the Son-Shine Outreach Center in 2016, now a total of seven...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Virtual 2023 National JMG Leader Training
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior Master Gardener program is hosting an online training conference later this month that’s great for people who work with children. “If you have a passion and you want to garden with kids, whether it’s classroom or your own children, or volunteer or you work with a youth organization, this is going to be a great one because we start with, I call it gardening 101,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
KBTX.com
Applications now being accepted for Brazos Valley CattleWomen Scholarship Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Brazos Valley CattleWomen have started accepting applications for this year’s scholarship program. The Brazos Valley CattleWomen is a community-based organization dedicated to protecting the interests of farmers and ranchers, preserving agriculture and ranching traditions, and promoting beef cattle production. The organization...
KBTX.com
The Wall That Heals to come to College Station in honor of 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley will have a special opportunity to honor our nation’s heroes for the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals will come to Veterans Park, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It honors the more...
KBTX.com
Brenham High School student awarded with American Red Cross ‘National Lifesaving Award’
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - One Brenham High Junior received the ‘National Lifesaving Award’ from the American Red Cross after he saved his mother’s life last year. Back in August of 2022, Alex Dallmeyer and his family were out on a boat in Lake Somerville. What started out as a fun, summer boat day, ended with a freak accident.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Ra’maya Carter From Somerville High School
Somerville, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion is Ra’maya Carter. The Somerville High School senior has a 3.95 grade point average and is ranked number one in her class. Academically Ra’maya has made Valedictorian and All A Honor Roll. She’s also a Drum Major, plays the bass clarinet, and is in the student council. Additionally, she is very active in her community with NHS, FCA, Children’s Choir, and coaching youth sports.
KBTX.com
Support BCS Black-owned businesses at For the Culture Market
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From clothes and accessories to skincare and desserts, you’ll be able to find it all at The Reach Project’s inaugural For the Culture Market Saturday, Feb. 4. This is a cultural empowerment market that’s showcasing 40 Black-owned businesses in the Brazos Valley. It will be at the McFerrin Center For Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations. Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Saints & Sinners Café open in Bryan
Joey Todd said he hopes this will be his last career change. After time in the Air Force and stints in telecommunications, software and auto racing, Todd has taken his talents to the restaurant business. On Jan. 6, he opened Saints & Sinners Café in Bryan. Described by Todd as an American eclectic restaurant, Saints & Sinners Café is located at 3700 S. Texas Ave. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
KBTX.com
Committee formed to evaluate mental health and veterans court in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting brought the next steps in bringing a veterans treatment court and mental health court to Brazos County. Brazos County Commissioners approved a resolution for a committee that will examine the need for both veteran’s treatment court and a mental health court. This new committee will also be responsible for evaluating how the specialty courts will function, the total cost, and finding the individuals who will serve on it. A veterans court would take into account the unique struggles veterans face such as PTSD and substance abuse when they find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said a mental health court would also be beneficial to address a rise in mental health-related issues.
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan to host a St. Patrick’s Day dance for seniors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your green dancing shoes! The City of Bryan is hosting a Senior St. Patrick’s Day dance. Ages 55+ are invited to the dance on Friday, March 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. There will be live music, Irish-themed...
KBTX.com
2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level. Many high schools had to move festivities to Thursday because of the weather on Wednesday. Bryan High School had eight athletes sign with four choosing to play football...
KBTX.com
Power crews, first responders work to restore power to Brazos Valley residents
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Power outages continue to linger for thousands of residents across the Brazos Valley. At last check, more than 11,000 customers in central Texas are still without power, many of which have been in the cold since early Wednesday. Emergency Management officials say while a portion of outages...
KBTX.com
1, 2 punch your way to a healthier lifestyle
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to switch up your basic fitness routine, strap on your gloves and head over to Bryan Boxing. Coach Carl Perry says there are several benefits to boxing. The first, of course, being the physical aspect. “Boxing gets you in really good shape....
Multiple Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later due to weather
Due to severe icy weather, H-E-B stores located across Central Texas will be opening two hours later than normal this morning.
KBTX.com
Stop and smell the roses and learn about them too!
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Although the weather isn’t quite on our side now, spring will soon take its turn. In anticipation of the warmer weather, the Gardens at Texas A&M University are back at Ringer Library for their Spring Gardening Series. If you ever wanted to learn about...
KBTX.com
Facility dog lends a helping paw to kids at Scotty’s House
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since his arrival in 2018, Sawyer has been making a paws-itive impact at Scotty’s House. From the initial report to the recovery stage, and everything in between, Scotty’s House, a nonprofit Child Advocacy Center, facilitates all areas of the investigation process. They provide initial needs assessments, forensic interviews and medical evaluations, and child abuse counseling.
Click2Houston.com
Texas A&M University cancels classes Wednesday due to winter weather
TEXAS – Texas A&M University announced that it is canceling all classes Wednesday due to the winter weather. The university said non-essential campus operations are suspended and employees will work remotely. It’s going to be a wet and chilly Tuesday night. It’s a cold rain for residents in Houston...
KBTX.com
Oak tree falls on Caldwell homeowner’s house
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley it downed several trees including an oak tree on a Caldwell homeowner’s front lawn. Caldwell resident Michael Davila was on the far side of the kitchen when he heard a loud noise that he said sounded like a bomb. That noise was an oak tree in his front yard that had snapped. When it fell on the roof it shook the entire house.
Comments / 0