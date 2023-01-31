Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
Illinois retirement home serves seniors ground groundhog on Groundhog Day
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A nursing home in Oregon, Illinois says it came up with a novel way to celebrate Groundhog Day… by serving its residents groundhog meat on crackers. “After learning all about groundhogs and six more weeks of winter we had to try FRESH off the farm.. groundhog or whistle pig (as the […]
WIFR
Clean up begins at local historical landmark
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nelson Knitting was the first company of its kind in Rockford. The company has operated for more than 100 years and now the historical building is getting a much-needed detox. “The building sort of symbolize the peak industrial era of Rockford. The Rockford socks, there were...
Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
Rockford church opens doors for homeless during bitter cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Rockford church has opened its doors to the city’s most vulnerable population as temperatures drop below zero. Second First Church provides dinner and a warm place to stay for the night. They opened their “Overnight Cafe” early on Monday with the freezing cold, and they did the same on Tuesday. […]
WIFR
COVID-19 emergency funds set to end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This could be the end of an era as COVID-19 emergency funding is set to expire. The Biden administration announced they plan to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations on May 11th. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, Sandra Martell, says this doesn’t mean...
Rockford factory, home of the sock monkey, is getting cleaned up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford manufacturer is getting cleaned up. The former Nelson Knitting Factory has sat empty since the early 90s, but the building comes with history. It was the home of the sock monkey. The first home for the snuggly stuffed animal is an icon of the City of Rockford. The […]
WIFR
Hiking group treks Rockford-area trails every Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three years after a Rockford woman gathered a group of outdoor enthusiasts to hit the region’s trails, it’s turned into a club of more than 100 hikers. “We have several of our members that have lost their spouses in the past year and...
WIFR
‘Salad Bowl’ woes keep lettuce prices up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Flooding and an insect-spreading virus in the area of California known as the “Salad Bowl,” are being blamed as the price of lettuce continues to rise. “It’s now more than 50% of what it was, and now it’s getting up to more than $4,...
WIFR
R1 Planning Council receives $400k grant for traffic safety
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford, Winnebago and Boone counties can look forward to safer roads and a possible reduction in fatal crashes. The total allotment is a $400,492 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and supporters say it has the potential to change our lives. More than 42,000 people...
WIFR
Region One Planning Council to receive more than $400,00 to make transportation safer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that the Region 1 Planning Council will receive a $400,492 Safe Streets Fall All Action Plan Grant. The money will go towards updating the Regional Transportation Safety Plan and completing Local Safety Action Plans for the City of Rockford, Boone County, and Winnebago County.
WIFR
Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
WIFR
Temperatures recover a bit as February begins
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much has been made of just how mild our January has been, but it sure went out on a positively frigid note!. Low temperatures Monday reached the teens below zero just about everywhere in the Stateline, with Rockford registering a low of -11°, making Tuesday the coldest morning since January 18, 2022.
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
WIFR
Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30. “Freeport is a great place to live...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ribbon cutting held for Essential Infusions Plus
ROCHELLE — On Friday, a ribbon cutting was held for Essential Infusions Plus for its new location at 604 N. Main St. in Rochelle. The wellness business offers services including men's hormone therapy, medically-managed weight loss, anti-aging peptides, regenerative joint therapy, vitamin IV infusions and injections and botox. The...
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
WIFR
Significant temperature swings ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to January’s final day, February’s opener marked quite a shift. One day after recording the coldest temperature in over a year, temperatures Wednesday managed to reach the middle 20s, still quite a bit below the February 1 normal of 30°, but a step in the right direction nonetheless.
Comments / 0