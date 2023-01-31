ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Clean up begins at local historical landmark

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nelson Knitting was the first company of its kind in Rockford. The company has operated for more than 100 years and now the historical building is getting a much-needed detox. “The building sort of symbolize the peak industrial era of Rockford. The Rockford socks, there were...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

COVID-19 emergency funds set to end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This could be the end of an era as COVID-19 emergency funding is set to expire. The Biden administration announced they plan to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations on May 11th. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, Sandra Martell, says this doesn’t mean...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Hiking group treks Rockford-area trails every Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three years after a Rockford woman gathered a group of outdoor enthusiasts to hit the region’s trails, it’s turned into a club of more than 100 hikers. “We have several of our members that have lost their spouses in the past year and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

‘Salad Bowl’ woes keep lettuce prices up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Flooding and an insect-spreading virus in the area of California known as the “Salad Bowl,” are being blamed as the price of lettuce continues to rise. “It’s now more than 50% of what it was, and now it’s getting up to more than $4,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

R1 Planning Council receives $400k grant for traffic safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford, Winnebago and Boone counties can look forward to safer roads and a possible reduction in fatal crashes. The total allotment is a $400,492 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and supporters say it has the potential to change our lives. More than 42,000 people...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Region One Planning Council to receive more than $400,00 to make transportation safer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that the Region 1 Planning Council will receive a $400,492 Safe Streets Fall All Action Plan Grant. The money will go towards updating the Regional Transportation Safety Plan and completing Local Safety Action Plans for the City of Rockford, Boone County, and Winnebago County.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
WQAD

24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Temperatures recover a bit as February begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much has been made of just how mild our January has been, but it sure went out on a positively frigid note!. Low temperatures Monday reached the teens below zero just about everywhere in the Stateline, with Rockford registering a low of -11°, making Tuesday the coldest morning since January 18, 2022.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30. “Freeport is a great place to live...
FREEPORT, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ribbon cutting held for Essential Infusions Plus

ROCHELLE — On Friday, a ribbon cutting was held for Essential Infusions Plus for its new location at 604 N. Main St. in Rochelle. The wellness business offers services including men's hormone therapy, medically-managed weight loss, anti-aging peptides, regenerative joint therapy, vitamin IV infusions and injections and botox. The...
ROCHELLE, IL
nbc15.com

Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Significant temperature swings ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to January’s final day, February’s opener marked quite a shift. One day after recording the coldest temperature in over a year, temperatures Wednesday managed to reach the middle 20s, still quite a bit below the February 1 normal of 30°, but a step in the right direction nonetheless.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy