PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a large portion of the Gulf Coast and is in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday for the WEAR News viewing area. Visibility will likely drop to 1/4 mile or less. Morning travel may be slowed down by the foggy weather and flights could be delayed or even diverted. Check here for flight info on Pensacola International Airport and here for Destin/Ft. Walton Beach.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO