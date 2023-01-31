ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Dense fog advisory issued for large portion of Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a large portion of the Gulf Coast and is in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday for the WEAR News viewing area. Visibility will likely drop to 1/4 mile or less. Morning travel may be slowed down by the foggy weather and flights could be delayed or even diverted. Check here for flight info on Pensacola International Airport and here for Destin/Ft. Walton Beach.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County Emergency Operations experiencing 911 issues

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Emergency Operations is experiencing 911 issues Friday morning. The sheriff's office said around 7:30 a.m. that it is not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. You are asked to utilize the sheriff's office's nine-digit number to call for 911 services:...
WEAR

WATCH LIVE: Wawa announces expansion plans for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Wawa is holding an event Thursday to announce its expansion into Pensacola. It will take place at the Bayview Community Center on E. Lloyd St. at noon. WEAR News reported last April that the popular convenience was actively looking for potential sites for new stores in the Pensacola area.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR

Construction officially underway for new Topgolf in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. -- Construction is underway on the new Topgolf in Mobile, Alabama. The two-story venue will feature 60-degree climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays along with an interactive experience with different games. The venue will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

2nd Annual Pensacola Pawdi Gras set for this Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2nd annual Pensacola Pawdi Gras is set for this Sunday. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Garden Street from Tarragona to Palafox will be blocked off for the block party that will feature vendors, contests, food trucks, adoptable dogs and more. This...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Morgan Freeman pays visit to Gulf Shores Police Department

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Actor Morgan Freeman paid a visit to the Gulf Shores Police Department Wednesday. Last week, the police department says it saw a great turn-out of candidates for police officer positions. While Freeman wasn't applying for a position, he came out to the department Wednesday to take...
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy