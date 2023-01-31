Read full article on original website
WEAR
Dense fog advisory issued for large portion of Gulf Coast
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a large portion of the Gulf Coast and is in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday for the WEAR News viewing area. Visibility will likely drop to 1/4 mile or less. Morning travel may be slowed down by the foggy weather and flights could be delayed or even diverted. Check here for flight info on Pensacola International Airport and here for Destin/Ft. Walton Beach.
WEAR
Targeted opening date for second span of Three Mile Bridge set for Feb. 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The target opening date for the second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is Feb. 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. WEAR News received a ride along Friday morning with lawmakers on the new portion of the bridge. While Feb. 13 is the goal, Broxson added...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Emergency Operations experiencing 911 issues
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Emergency Operations is experiencing 911 issues Friday morning. The sheriff's office said around 7:30 a.m. that it is not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. You are asked to utilize the sheriff's office's nine-digit number to call for 911 services:...
WEAR
WATCH LIVE: Wawa announces expansion plans for Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Wawa is holding an event Thursday to announce its expansion into Pensacola. It will take place at the Bayview Community Center on E. Lloyd St. at noon. WEAR News reported last April that the popular convenience was actively looking for potential sites for new stores in the Pensacola area.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's 2023 Bands On The Beach lineup has been announced
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The 2023 Bands On The Beach lineup has been announced. The free concert series is held at Pensacola Beach's Gulfside Pavilion, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. It starts April 4 and goes through the end of October. Dates and performers...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
WEAR
Deputies stop car suspected in drive-by shootings in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are working a scene in west Pensacola Thursday afternoon after stopping a car suspected in drive-by shootings. The active scene is at B Street and DeSoto Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident at 1 p.m. Pictures show a white vehicle that...
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR
Construction officially underway for new Topgolf in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. -- Construction is underway on the new Topgolf in Mobile, Alabama. The two-story venue will feature 60-degree climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays along with an interactive experience with different games. The venue will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center.
WEAR
2nd Annual Pensacola Pawdi Gras set for this Sunday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2nd annual Pensacola Pawdi Gras is set for this Sunday. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Garden Street from Tarragona to Palafox will be blocked off for the block party that will feature vendors, contests, food trucks, adoptable dogs and more. This...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office considers new technology to detect gun shots
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia Sheriff’s Office is requesting state funds to help them launch ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses microphones to detect a gun shot and drops a pin on the location where the shots are fired. The City of Mobile started using the system in July. Mobile’s Executive...
WEAR
Morgan Freeman pays visit to Gulf Shores Police Department
GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Actor Morgan Freeman paid a visit to the Gulf Shores Police Department Wednesday. Last week, the police department says it saw a great turn-out of candidates for police officer positions. While Freeman wasn't applying for a position, he came out to the department Wednesday to take...
WEAR
2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
WEAR
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
WEAR
'Need the community to help': Escambia County deputies investigate 5 shootings in 4 days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There have been five shootings in the past four days in Escambia County. In those shootings, two people killed and five others were injured. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff says at least two of these shootings are...
WEAR
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
WEAR
Development order approved for new shopping center at former lotto store murder site
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The site of a former lottery store murder is getting a new tenant. The Escambia County Development Review Committee approved a development order for a new shopping center at the former "O’Yes Lotto store." It's located on Highway 97 at the state line in Davisville,...
