Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
Local school participates in national job shadow day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “At least 27 of our students every other day is a national job shadowing day because we have students who are involved in work based learning opportunities all school year so they get an opportunity to do that full-time as students here at our school.” said Kyshone Hunter, Richmond Co. Technical Career Magnet school Principal.
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
Georgia gas prices on the rise, drivers and businesses having to cut back
Georgia gas prices on the rise, drivers and businesses …. Diamond Lakes bathrooms issues remain despite 100’s …. In May commissioners approved 500 thousand dollars for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open, money has been spent but so far no fixes. Augusta VCP. Signing Day 2023.
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Reaction to news that former governor Nikki Haley to run for President
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Governor Nikki Haley has announced plans to enter the Republican Primary, later this month. The former United Nations ambassador is throwing her hat into the presidential ring. Before she served as governor, she served in the House of Representatives for District 87 in Lexington County,...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in need of more workers
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is hiring, and is in need of workers now more than ever.
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tank full of bad gas left a woman in Edgefield County stuck with a $1,600 bill after her car broke down. Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t realize the gas they put in their cars was bad.
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
The first week of February is National Gun Violence Survivor Week
The first week of February is National Gun Violence …. Georgia gas prices on the rise, drivers and businesses …. Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax …. Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle. LCECC. SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in …. Jurors were shown...
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
Multi-car crash causes traffic problems on Charleston Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-car crash has caused traffic delays on Charleston Highway at Firetower Road on Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, there were two vehicles overturned, as another vehicle caught fire and burned to the frame. At...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County, found in pickup
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
