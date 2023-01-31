ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

WJBF.com

Local school participates in national job shadow day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “At least 27 of our students every other day is a national job shadowing day because we have students who are involved in work based learning opportunities all school year so they get an opportunity to do that full-time as students here at our school.” said Kyshone Hunter, Richmond Co. Technical Career Magnet school Principal.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher

(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

The first week of February is National Gun Violence Survivor Week

The first week of February is National Gun Violence …. Georgia gas prices on the rise, drivers and businesses …. Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax …. Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle. LCECC. SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in …. Jurors were shown...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
WRDW-TV

Multi-car crash causes traffic problems on Charleston Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-car crash has caused traffic delays on Charleston Highway at Firetower Road on Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, there were two vehicles overturned, as another vehicle caught fire and burned to the frame. At...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

