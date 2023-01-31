Read full article on original website
Transmission line outages left thousands without power this week
Transmission lines maintained by the Lower Colorado River Authority led to outages in Boerne, New Braunfels and San Antonio. Local utilities waited for repairs.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Boerne residents advised of power outage at 9 am Thursday
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne residents are being being advised that a planned power outage will take place starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, for about an hour, while crews work to repair damage caused by icy conditions. "Boerne residents we have just been advised there will be a large power...
Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
Ice forming on trees could cause power outages
SAN ANTONIO — It is still raining here in northern Bexar County and this has been the case for several hours now on Wednesday morning. Ice is being seen on trees and cars. When that ice forms on trees and power lines, the branches get heavy and can fall or snap.
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
Power outages come to the Concho Valley
More than 1,000 residents of the Concho Valley were left without power as the remains of winter storm Mara left the region on Thursday, February 2, 2023
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
One injured in big rig crash in Von Ormy; I-35 closed for several hours
VON ORMY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig late Wednesay night led to some lanes of I-35 to close in Von Ormy for several hours. Police say one occupant of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
