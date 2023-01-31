Read full article on original website
Metro News
Tucker County stands tall in 64-34 victory over East Hardy
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Back on December 8, Tucker County’s girls basketball team opened its regular season at East Hardy. The Mountain Lions claimed a 47-35 victory in what was the Cougars’ fourth game and first loss, though TCHS head coach Dave Hemlick didn’t feel as though his team executed the way it should have against East Hardy’s 2-3 zone.
Metro News
Mountaineers unable to muster enough offense in 69-56 loss to No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia never led in Wednesday’s matchup with No. 24 Texas at the WVU Coliseum. Still, despite sputtering offensively for much of the contest, the Mountaineers stuck with the Longhorns and trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter and five with inside 5 minutes to play.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton Make Presence Felt in Low Scoring Shrine Bowl
LAS VEGAS – Even though the East-West Shrine Bowl may have started off a bit slow with only a field goal on the board through one half of play, both West Virginia players were able to make their presence felt early. After not receiving that many looks during practices...
Metro News
With Smith set to return, Mountaineers brace for matchup with No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Winners of five of its last six games, West Virginia’s recent success will be challenged in a big way Wednesday night as the Mountaineers welcome No. 24 Texas to the WVU Coliseum for a 7 p.m. affair. The contest, which can be seen on Big...
Metro News
West Virginia falls short at No. 15 TCU, 76-72
Thirteen days after West Virginia’s pressure and physicality bothered TCU during a nine-point win for the Mountaineers, the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs handled both in far better fashion Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. In turn, TCU produced 48 paint points and earned a season split of the series, holding off...
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
Dana Holgorsen Isn't the Only One Who Has WVU Circled on the Schedule
Everyone is looking forward to WVU's matchup with Houston.
Metro News
WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Daily Athenaeum
New chicken restaurant coming to High Street this spring
Morgantown is getting some southern hospitality this spring with a new chicken finger restaurant moving in downtown. Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a Texas-based restaurant, has plans to open next to Chipotle on High Street in late spring this year, according to company officials. The Morgantown location will be the first...
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
WDTV
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WDTV) - An NFL football player and former WVU player has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges. 25-year-old Joshua Sills, of Sarahsville, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU professor speaks on privilege in Appalachia
A WVU professor held a webinar Tuesday day about Appalachia’s history of exclusion and exploitation, as part of the university’s Honoring Diversity Series. Sarah Powell, an adjunct professor with the College of Applied Human Sciences, spoke of her West Virginian upbringing and how teaching in rural parts of the state pointed her studies in an Appalachian-focused direction.
Metro News
French Creek Freddie says early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — Although the nationally noted groundhog Punxsutawney Phil offered a prediction of an early spring when he made his annual appearance in Pennsylvania Thursday morning, West Virginia’s official groundhog offered a competing theory. “Freddie came out and didn’t see his shadow, so we get an...
