Read full article on original website
VICKi
3d ago
Thank you God, you have opened the heart of man to help truly people in need. lord bless these companies and their communities who take on the down trodden, the mentally challenged. the sick and down hearted. we are suppose to help each other this one step will be blessed by the Lord. Blessed be the name of our God. lord multiply whatever this company does ten fold. Love thy neighbor as thy would thy self a commandment of the Lord. There is a God his name is Jesus Christ Amen.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Woolly Mammoths are being reincarnated from extinction by this Dallas-based biotech companyJalyn SmootDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Related
North Texas homeless shelters seek volunteers
Hundreds of people across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have turned to emergency shelters this week to escape the cold, icy conditions that have covered the region. That has placed a strain on their resources.
keranews.org
Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need
Collin County has more than a million residents and is adding more rapidly — but there’s no emergency homeless shelter despite hundreds of people in need. Local advocates who work with the homeless in Collin County say they’re seeing more people in crisis — and they’re not coming over from Dallas County. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said they’re local residents.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Health Care Workers Showing Dedication During Winter Storm
Nurses know all about sacrifice. At Medical City Plano on Wednesday, there was yet another example on display. “I am staying the night tonight,” said House Supervisor Jane Lee. Lee is among the many staff members voluntarily giving up their own warm beds during the cold snap to sleep...
keranews.org
'Unprecedented' $22.8 million grant will help unhoused people in Dallas and Collin counties
A new $22.8 million federal grant will help a coalition of nonprofits and government agencies in Dallas and Collin counties to find permanent homes for the most visible unhoused people with the greatest needs. It also will help provide the services they need to keep from falling back into homelessness.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As Texans Begin Assessing Ice-Related Damage, Experts Offer Advice for Frozen Trees
With the worst of the storm now behind them, there was a sense of relief among east Dallas neighbors Thursday afternoon as they listened to a 4-day layer of ice slowly drip away. "The ice has cleared up for the most part, and it’s been nice just to stretch the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B to Break Ground on Mansfield Store on Friday Morning
Texas-based grocer H-E-B says they'll break ground on their second flagship Tarrant County store on Friday. The store, which will be built on 28 acres at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street in Mansfield, was first announced back in 2016. Last August the company said they were ready to move forward with the development of the site but did not say when construction would begin until announcing Friday's event.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit
On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
keranews.org
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins didn't get a full picture of African American history from school. "I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn't that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it."
Open grocery stores hard to find, residents reluctantly hit the icy streets in some communities across North Texas
DALLAS — Two days into the winter storm, and some daring drivers continued slipping and sliding their way across parts of North Texas. “It’s all ice, all on the roads. Everywhere,” said Thomas Lopez as he helped some drivers who got stuck in a parking lot. Emergency...
fox4news.com
Garland realtor helps save dozens of drivers stuck in the ice
GARLAND - Realtor Patrick Abell from Garland drove around Dallas County in his Jeep on Tuesday with the purpose of giving folks a helpful pull after getting stranded by the ice. Hounan Reyes stopped to help the driver of an 18-wheeler get free from the ice. It worked, but his...
dallasexpress.com
Dead Maintenance Man’s Family Sues Apartment
The family of Cesar Montelongo Sr., a maintenance worker at the Clayton Pointe Apartments in Grand Prairie who was shot and killed after being mistaken for a burglar, is suing the apartment complex and the shooter. Montelongo was shot and killed by a resident while checking for burst pipes on...
Dallas Animal Services officers brave ice to rescue freezing pups
DALLAS — Even in the worst weather, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) officers have to hit the road. “Dogs are being left outside, no shelter, that sort of stuff,” officer Andrew Sanchez told WFAA. On Wednesday, WFAA joined Sanchez and field manager Sandy Castillo as they tended to lack-of-care...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Getting Healthcare Heroes to Work During the Winter Storm
For days, emergency officials have urged drivers to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. But essential workers have had no choice, especially those in the healthcare field. While many hospitals have created space within their facilities for staff to sleep, many others are having to stay in...
Dallas’ one-stop shop that combines, grocery stores, lunch spots & gift shops
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love finding hot spots around the Dallas area and recently, Inside DFW got an inside look at a one-stop shop that combines grocery stores, lunch spots, and gift shops. When you think of a one-stop shop, you’re thinking of somewhere you can grab a bite...
WFAA
Dallas ice storm: 750 crashes reported in 24 hours; volunteers needed at shelters
Fire rescue said they dealt with more than 750 crashes in 24 hours. Dallas officials said they've opened reserve homeless shelter and are housing about 700 people.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Portillo's to Open 2 New Restaurants in Arlington, Allen This Year
Chicagoland favorite Portillo's has confirmed plans for at least two more restaurants in North Texas and two others may also be in development, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News. Portillo's, famous for their Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shake, said in October 2021 that...
dmagazine.com
The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas
The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
Garland resident volunteers to drive people to the store, pull cars out of ditches during ice storm
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - You may not want to get out in this weather but for a lot of North Texans, they need to for food, prescriptions, work and a lot of other important reasons. In Garland, some volunteers have been coming to the rescue of a lot of people over the last 48 hours. Rain and ice fell throughout the day making it harder to get roads and highways cleared. Rather than putting yourself in danger and trying to drive on this, you can reach out to some of the winter storm warriors who can get you where you're going or...
Comments / 2