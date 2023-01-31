ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA students, fans react to arrest of former star quarterback Stetson Bennett

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Some students at the University of Georgia tell Channel 2 Action News they were stunned by the arrest of former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Bennett, who led the Georiga Bulldogs to a second consecutive national football championship in early January, was arrested in Dallas, Texas early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication. His arrest came after complaints that a man was banging on apartment doors around 6 a.m. Dallas time. Bennett made no statement after he was released from jail on bond.

“I don’t this diminishes his football legacy in any way at all. I don’t think this is going to reflect on him poorly. It’s a one-off, an aberration,” said UGA student Trey Ellington.

Another student speculated on the impact on Bennett’s future in the NFL.

“It will be kind of interesting to see the response of the university and the NFL draft,” said student Bridgette Neighbor.

Bennett was in Dallas to train for the NFL combine, where scouts assess the potential of future players. Some NFL watchers believe Bennett’s arrest may complicate his effort to get a higher draft position.

“It might show a pattern with Stetson, unfortunately and some of his disagreeable nature,” said former sports agent Terry Watson.

Watson believes Bennett will be drafted as a backup quarterback in the NFL. But, he has to shape a smart narrative going forward.

“If I was agent, or I was involved in his PR, I would get in front of the story, or at least behind the scene with NFL scouts. And I would urge him to say this is not who I am, I made a mistake,” said Watson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more

Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer 5-Star Wide Receiver

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects this week. That would be 5-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo‍. It took a lot longer than Ringo wanted, but now the 6-foot-2 205-pounder out St. Louis University (MO) holds the big offer he’s wanted for a while.
ATHENS, GA
nfhsraiderwire.com

Stetson Bennett Arrested

On Sunday the 29th University of Georgia’s star quarterback was arrested due to intoxication charges. Stetson Bennett was banging on doors that night as police were called and found him to be intoxicated leading them to take him into custody. The famous quarterback who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back...
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Seven more Norcross football players sign with colleges

Seven more Norcross standouts signed with college football programs Wednesday, giving the Blue Devils 11 seniors who will play at the next level. The group is highlighted by two SEC signees — tight end Lawson Luckie to Georgia and wide receiver Nakai Poole to Mississippi State — and one to Georgia Tech, wide receiver Zion Taylor.
NORCROSS, GA
accesswdun.com

The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol

Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview

February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
ATHENS, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Georgia

Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
JEFFERSON, GA
People

Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video

Since the Jan. 26 attack, Tiwanna Turner has been unable to walk and is expected to undergo extensive rehabilitation for her injuries A high school student in Georgia was arrested after an attack captured on a now-viral video sent a longtime teacher to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The student, who isn't being named due to her age, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 26 incident at Heritage High School in Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, a public information officer with the Rockland...
CONYERS, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy