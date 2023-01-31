Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
Winter Storm Warning continues in the Hill Country including Bexar County until 6am Thursday. Warnings is mainly for northern Bexar County where ice impacts linger and temperature could hover near freezing overnight in spots. SAN ANTONIO - The worst has pushed through the area, although, one last kick of patchy...
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
KSAT 12
Winter weather leaves thousands of local homes, businesses in the dark
SAN ANTONIO – Widespread power outages, reportedly brought on by icy conditions, caused thousands of people across the region to start their day in the dark Wednesday. At one point in the early morning hours, a CPS Energy power outage map was showing about 40,000 power outages across the area.
New Braunfels ISD to monitor weather conditions for school opening on Feb. 2
New Braunfels ISD staff will drive roadways in the early morning of Feb. 2 to determine if roads can be traveled safely. (Community Impact Staff) New Braunfels ISD has announced the district is continuing to monitor local weather conditions to ensure schools can reopen Feb. 2. The National Weather Service...
Rain and ice continue to cause issues in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — After three days of freezing weather conditions, rain and ice continue to be an issue Thursday morning in Bexar County, weighing down power lines and leaving significant damage. People living in parts of the north side and Stone Oak are dealing with downed trees blocking driveways...
Freezing rain expected overnight in Boerne as winter storm bears down
BOERNE, Texas — A winter storm is intensifying in the Hill Country, and at the heart of the ongoing Winter Storm Warning is Boerne, Texas. Temperatures dropped below freezing here on Monday. By Tuesday, the lows were in the 20s. On Tuesday morning, overnight rain turned into a frosty...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio prepares for winter weather
SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
news4sanantonio.com
Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
seguintoday.com
Schools closed today due to wet, cold weather
(Seguin) — The frigid temperatures and wet conditions this morning have led to the closure of schools in Guadalupe County. All public and private schools across the county are closed today. That closure list includes schools in the Seguin, Navarro, Marion, and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. It also includes schools in neighboring districts, like New Braunfels, Comal and San Marcos, as well as private schools, like St. James Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran Day School and many others.
Boerne residents advised of power outage at 9 am Thursday
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne residents are being being advised that a planned power outage will take place starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, for about an hour, while crews work to repair damage caused by icy conditions. "Boerne residents we have just been advised there will be a large power...
Beets will help keep Bexar County roads from freezing this week
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County public works crews are treating roads and bridges with a new spray meant to keep precipitation from freezing on the ground. The anti-icing fluid is made with a beet juice derivative. The mix is more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional road salt or brine.
KSAT 12
Bring your pets inside during cold winter weather
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is cautioning pet owners to keep their pets inside during the cold wintry weather this week. “Please bring your pets inside! Keep all pets warm and safe–provide shelter with three walls, a raised floor and roof,” Animal Care Services officials said in a Facebook post.
foxsanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2:. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD. Center Point ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Doss School. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD.
Driver helped by group of people after rolling his car over on slick highway
A driver in a rollover crash was helped by a group of people who witnessed the crash and rushed to his aid, holding up his car while he climbed out of it. The crash happened where I-35 and I-10 meet near South Alamo St. around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday. A group...
