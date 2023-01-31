ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KGET 17

Kern County to face dry and cloudy conditions into Friday morning

Dry but cloudy conditions will continue across Kern County tonight and tomorrow morning. From Saturday night through Sunday, a stronger trough will move through the area and bring rain to the San Joaquin Valley and snow to the northern and central Sierra along with windy conditions in the Kern County mountains.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern remains in freeze warning, clear skies expected

The weather story will continue to be the sub-freezing temps across Kern county tonight and tomorrow morning with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m. We will continue to see clear skies along with warmer temps into the upper 60s, especially Thursday and Friday. A trough developing out of the north is expected to arrive […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Female Struck by Train in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, multiple units responded to a call for a person struck by a train on H and 32nd Street in the city of Bakersfield. Firefighters located a female victim at the scene who was transported by Hall Ambulance with major...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 vehicle crash causes delays on northbound I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision between two vehicles occurred on northbound I-5 just south of Grapevine Road causing a closure of two lanes. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, at around 3:45 p.m. a red SUV traveling southbound made a U-turn from the center divider and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home

Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Kern County library celebrates ‘Bookentines’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is inviting you to celebrate your love of reading by making a Valentine’s Day Card for your favorite fictional character. You can enjoy this opportunity, also known as “Bookentines” at any of the county’s 22 library locations between Feb. 1...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing woman returned to home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.) Police said Haley Alford has returned to her home. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding an at-risk missing 20-year-old woman, last seen on Fremont Street in South Bakersfield. Haley Alford was last seen in the 2600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy