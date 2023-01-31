Read full article on original website
Kern County to face dry and cloudy conditions into Friday morning
Dry but cloudy conditions will continue across Kern County tonight and tomorrow morning. From Saturday night through Sunday, a stronger trough will move through the area and bring rain to the San Joaquin Valley and snow to the northern and central Sierra along with windy conditions in the Kern County mountains.
Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
Warming trend continues, possible wet weekend awaits in Kern
Increasing clouds around the area today with temps in the mid to upper 60’s in the Valley. No rain, just some clouds moving through the area. We will see a mix of sun and clouds the next few days, then the chance of rain arrives by late Saturday into Sunday.
Kern remains in freeze warning, clear skies expected
The weather story will continue to be the sub-freezing temps across Kern county tonight and tomorrow morning with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m. We will continue to see clear skies along with warmer temps into the upper 60s, especially Thursday and Friday. A trough developing out of the north is expected to arrive […]
Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
Female Struck by Train in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, multiple units responded to a call for a person struck by a train on H and 32nd Street in the city of Bakersfield. Firefighters located a female victim at the scene who was transported by Hall Ambulance with major...
2 vehicle crash causes delays on northbound I-5
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision between two vehicles occurred on northbound I-5 just south of Grapevine Road causing a closure of two lanes. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, at around 3:45 p.m. a red SUV traveling southbound made a U-turn from the center divider and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup […]
Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint in Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is holding a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint on Fri, Feb 3. The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within city limits.
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home
Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
Kern County Grand Jury thanks members, looks to recruit more
The Kern County Grand Jury held a ceremony Thursday honoring its 2022-2023 members. Valley Baptist Church Vocal Director Charlin Neal sang the star-spangled banner at the beginning of the event.
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
Kern County library celebrates ‘Bookentines’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is inviting you to celebrate your love of reading by making a Valentine’s Day Card for your favorite fictional character. You can enjoy this opportunity, also known as “Bookentines” at any of the county’s 22 library locations between Feb. 1...
Bakersfield Woman Killed In Rollover 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The Bakersfield woman who was killed in a 5 Freeway crash Tuesday, despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse and a police officer attempts to save her life, has been identified. Laura Vasquez, 54, from Bakersfield, was killed in the 5 Freeway rollover crash, said Brian Elias, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. ...
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
Missing woman returned to home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.) Police said Haley Alford has returned to her home. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding an at-risk missing 20-year-old woman, last seen on Fremont Street in South Bakersfield. Haley Alford was last seen in the 2600...
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Bakersfield for concert at Mechanics Bank Arena
A "legendary" line-up of West Coast-based hip hop starts are coming to town as part of the "Bakasfield Blaze" concert at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
