Dan Driver
3d ago
wait just 1 min. We were all told that Schools, sporting events and federal/state buildings were all off limits regardless because it was against the law. Even says it on the back of most permits. So now it was a lie the whole time about school carry? and State funded institutions??????????? #2A was infringed just for money.
Big Tex
2d ago
What daggom part of the 2A is not clear??? Shall not be infringed! They can make all the laws they want, shall not be infringed, means hands, and pens off the amendment! PERIOD!
really fed up
3d ago
I've always carried mine at school events with no problem, but I don't open carry.
WPMI
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
utv44.com
State Treasurer reminds folks to claim their assets following Natl. Unclaimed Property Day
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Yesterday was National Unclaimed Property Day, and Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer is reminding Alabamians to claim their assets. Every year, Alabama receives all types of items ranging from cash, jewelry, guns and so on. If unclaimed, the state of Alabama would keep those funds, and put items up for auction.
Is it illegal to wrestle a bear in Alabama?
The history of bear fighting laws in Alabama is a little more complicated than one might initially think.
wtvy.com
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of enticing Alabama child for immoral purposes
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested last week after Alabama investigators said he traveled to Alabama to meet with a juvenile girl under the age of 16 who they reportedly met online. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes. Guevara reportedly works as...
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Alabama DA 'disgusted' as hundreds of inmates to be set free under new state law
Alabama's 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the recent released of 97 inmates under a recent law "disgusted" him "to the core," arguing crime will go up.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
wdhn.com
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama |World of Wheels: Talk of Alabama will be Live| 2.1.2023 |
Talk of Alabama will broadcast LIVE, Friday morning from the World of Wheels to get you prepped for this weekend's big event. For more information: https://worldofwheels.net/birmingham/
Alabama mass prison release limited to 80 inmates due to lack of victim notification
After news of hundreds of Alabama inmates leaving prison early and a Monday lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General, less than half of the originally reported inmates were released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 369 state inmates were set to be released early from prison following implementation of a 2021 state...
Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces almost $200 million more available for broadband expansion
Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost Jan. 26 with the U.S. Treasury Department approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund. The approval makes $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Alabama Department of...
opelikaobserver.com
Alabama Sheriffs Issue Joint Statement on Tyre Nichols’ Deaths
ALABAMA — The Alabama Sheriffs Association represents the combined voices of Alabama’s 67 sheriffs. We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee. We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take. As constitutionally elected officials, it is our sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement. It is also the sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens. We strive each day to achieve the goal of professionalism in public safety service. It is our honor to serve with the mission of protecting the public in our communities.
