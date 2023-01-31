ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop

The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer. “I’ve been advised by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that Officer Philip J. Fabian will be charged with Count 1 – Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and Count II – Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor,” said St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.
SAINT JOHN, IN
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting

The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
RICHTON PARK, IL
Former CPD Officer Avoided $3K in Tickets Through Perjury, Forging Docs: Prosecutors

A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for allegedly getting out of paying dozens of tickets by repeatedly claiming his car had been stolen. Jeffrey Kriv backed up his false claims with fake documents, an investigation by the city’s Office of the Inspector General found. In all, Kriv avoided paying $3,665 in fines to the city, prosecutors said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month

Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Unveils Top 7 Pun-Powered ‘Name a Snowplow' Contest Finalists

In the middle of cold, icy winter, what else do we have to do besides brainstorm A-plus puns for Chicago snowplow names?. Well, it seems Chicagoans effectively set aside their Netflix binges for a few moments to bring their top game, submitting more than 7,000 entries in the city's first-ever "You Name a Snowplow" contest, and the finalist names are IN.
CHICAGO, IL
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
