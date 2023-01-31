Read full article on original website
Video Shows Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop, Sending ISP Trooper Into the Air
Two Illinois State Police troopers are recuperating after a terrifying incident near the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday afternoon after a stolen vehicle hit a squad car and sent an officer flying through the air as they tried to avoid being struck. The incident was captured on video by eyewitnesses, who...
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
Customer Stabs Chicago Spa Employee During Altercation: Police
A woman remained in critical condition Thursday after she on Wednesday was stabbed by a customer at a spa on Chicago's southwest side, according to authorities. The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Archer Ave. in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, officials said. According...
St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop
The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer. “I’ve been advised by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that Officer Philip J. Fabian will be charged with Count 1 – Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and Count II – Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor,” said St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting
The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
Eastbound Lanes of Reagan Tollway Blocked Near Lisle Due to Crash
All eastbound lanes of the Reagan Memorial Tollway are currently blocked in suburban Lisle because of a crash Tuesday, officials say. According to Total Traffic, the crash occurred just before Route 53 in Lisle on Tuesday afternoon, blocking all five eastbound lanes of the roadway. Traffic is backed up for...
Person-of-Interest in Custody After Man Tries to Kidnap Girl From Glenview School Bus
Authorities in suburban Glenview say that a person of interest is in custody in connection to the attempted abduction of a young girl as she tried to get off of a school bus Monday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane...
‘It's Really Creepy:' Neighbors React to Portage Park Woman Found Dead in Garage
Neighbors are in disbelief following the shocking discovery of the body of a 96-year-old woman in the garage behind their apartment building Monday night. “It’s really creepy and really scary,” said Brigitte Yanez. Yanez and her family live in the unit above her landlord on the 5500 block...
Woman Faces Felony Charges After 96-Year-Old's Body Found Inside Portage Park Freezer
Chicago police say that a 69-year-old woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly concealed the death of a 96-year-old on the city’s Northwest Side. According to authorities, Eva Bratcher has been charged with felony concealment of a death and felony possession of a fraudulent identification card in connection with the death of Regina Michalski.
15 Years Later, the Tinley Park Lane Bryant Murders Remain Unsolved
It has been 15 years since five women were killed inside the back room of a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in a murder that shocked many and left police and investigators perplexed. In the years that followed the shocking and tragic crime, investigators say they have received some...
Horrifying Details Revealed in Court After Chicago Woman Accused of Hiding Mother's Body in Freezer
Details were revealed in court Wednesday in the case of a 70-year-old woman accused of hiding her mother's body in a freezer, with prosecutors revealing the body has been concealed for nearly two years. According to a bond court proffer, 96-year-old Regina Michalski died at home on March 4, 2021,...
NBC Chicago
Granddaughter Of Woman Found In Freezer Says Family Member Involved In Her Death
It started with a well-being check Monday evening at a Northwest Side home by a worried granddaughter who lives out of state, and ended with police finding a 96-year-old woman dead inside of a freezer in the garage. “The only way I can describe the feeling that I had it...
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
Former CPD Officer Avoided $3K in Tickets Through Perjury, Forging Docs: Prosecutors
A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for allegedly getting out of paying dozens of tickets by repeatedly claiming his car had been stolen. Jeffrey Kriv backed up his false claims with fake documents, an investigation by the city’s Office of the Inspector General found. In all, Kriv avoided paying $3,665 in fines to the city, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Tickets, Performances and More: What to Know About NASCAR's Chicago Street Race
Chicago is set for a big, new summer event as the NASCAR street race takes over downtown for a first-of-its-kind event. The Fourth of July holiday weekend festivities will mark NASCAR's first Chicago-area event in years, and the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. So what should fans who want...
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month
Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
Chicago Unveils Top 7 Pun-Powered ‘Name a Snowplow' Contest Finalists
In the middle of cold, icy winter, what else do we have to do besides brainstorm A-plus puns for Chicago snowplow names?. Well, it seems Chicagoans effectively set aside their Netflix binges for a few moments to bring their top game, submitting more than 7,000 entries in the city's first-ever "You Name a Snowplow" contest, and the finalist names are IN.
Chicago Weather: Frigid, Potentially Dangerous Wind Chills Expected Friday Ahead of Weekend Warmup
Woodstock Willie's Groundhog Day winter weather prediction appears to be coming true, as the Chicago area Friday is set to see bitter cold temperatures accompanied by frigid and potentially dangerous morning wind chills, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. According to the National Weather Service, a wind chill advisory bringing...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Move Over, Gobbler's Knob: This Chicago Suburb is Where ‘Groundhog Day' Was Filmed
Marmots at early morning celebrations Thursday across the country will be hoisted up in observance of Groundhog Day -- the day that, according to ancient European lore, marks approximately six weeks until spring. And according to Punxsutawney Phil, it's looking to be a long, cold six weeks. But in the...
NBC Chicago
