In the middle of cold, icy winter, what else do we have to do besides brainstorm A-plus puns for Chicago snowplow names?. Well, it seems Chicagoans effectively set aside their Netflix binges for a few moments to bring their top game, submitting more than 7,000 entries in the city's first-ever "You Name a Snowplow" contest, and the finalist names are IN.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO