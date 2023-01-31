ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Former GOP New Mexico state House candidate indicted in shootings targeting elected officials

By Lauren Sforza
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted a former Republican candidate for state legislature on 14 criminal charges in relation to conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes and businesses of elected officials, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Solomon Peña was arrested on Jan. 16 over what officials called “politically motivated” shootings. Peña was the Republican candidate for New Mexico’s District 14 in November and subsequently lost to incumbent Democrat Miguel P. Garcia.

Peña was indicted on 14 counts, including three counts of criminal solicitation to commit a shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, two counts of conspiracy to commit a shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, one count of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building and two counts of transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device.

Police said that they believed Peña was the “mastermind” behind the four shootings that took place between Dec. 4 and Jan. 4 at elected officials’ homes. The police also said that Peña was with another suspect in a car after the latest shooting took place, where police said they found a gun with ballistics indicating that it was related to the shooting.

Police have previously said no one was injured in any of the four shootings.

“We want to thank the Albuquerque Police Department and our other law enforcement partners for bringing Mr. Pena to justice,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement Monday. “An attack on elected leaders is an attack on our democracy.”

A CARING AMERICAN
3d ago

Why in the hell would ANYONE be surprised? When Republicans don’t get their way, the resort to violence! They have NO idea what integrity is!

tracey cushing
3d ago

Wait for it...GOP will deny and blame antifa. After all they are the party of personal responsibility.

chacha
3d ago

It's almost unbelievable there isn't more of that seeing how corrupt, treacherous, and terroristic the American government is toward the good People of the USA

