Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

CODE BLUE | Winter Shelter information for Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Here is the information about winter shelter sites in Baltimore from the city's health department:. Please contact our Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 to request shelter referrals between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm, on days that Winter Shelter is active. Community partners and shelter seekers can contact the Winter Shelter locations directly between the hours of 9:00 pm-12 midnight on Winter Shelter days: Lockerman Bundy at 410-396-9468 or 410-396-9469, and MCVET at 410-576-9626 ext. 215.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities

(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial

BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bojangles to open five restaurants throughout the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You can already get a taste of this southern favorite food chain in Maryland, but now Bojangles is making their way to the Baltimore area. Bojangles announced Thursday that Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC has committed to opening five restaurants throughout Baltimore over the next five years.
BALTIMORE, MD
wasteadvantagemag.com

Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores

A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
MARYLAND STATE

