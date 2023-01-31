Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
CODE BLUE | Winter Shelter information for Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Here is the information about winter shelter sites in Baltimore from the city's health department:. Please contact our Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 to request shelter referrals between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm, on days that Winter Shelter is active. Community partners and shelter seekers can contact the Winter Shelter locations directly between the hours of 9:00 pm-12 midnight on Winter Shelter days: Lockerman Bundy at 410-396-9468 or 410-396-9469, and MCVET at 410-576-9626 ext. 215.
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities
(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial
BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
foxbaltimore.com
New questions about potential overtime abuse at City Hall after school officer probe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The overtime probe surrounding a school police officer is raising new questions about potential cases of overtime abuse in Baltimore. Baltimore's Police Department routinely pays more than $40 million in overtime each year. Two years ago, an inspector general's report found that one police employee had...
foxbaltimore.com
Bojangles to open five restaurants throughout the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You can already get a taste of this southern favorite food chain in Maryland, but now Bojangles is making their way to the Baltimore area. Bojangles announced Thursday that Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC has committed to opening five restaurants throughout Baltimore over the next five years.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores
A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Scorpion Unit from Memphis to the Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore
Tyre Nichols' death sparked more national outrage as it appears the group of five fired officers were part of a special unit in the Memphis Police Department. The video fueled outrage and more questions related to the special units including here in Baltimore as many point to the infamous gun trace task force.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott calls on community to 'be better' after shooting near a Safe Streets site
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a shooting Saturday night left one man dead and several others injured – including children – Mayor Brandon Scott doubled down on his call for everyone to “be better” but questions about the programs in place to deter the gun violence remain.
wypr.org
Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?. We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit...
foxbaltimore.com
Crimes in Baltimore city caught on camera going unsolved, bold suspects ignoring cameras
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore city, chances are you've seen the images of shooting suspects caught on camera. But still, some of them escape capture, and now a closer look at why surveillance video isn't always enough to deter criminals. The images disturbing images of bold criminals; some of...
foxbaltimore.com
Student assaulted on the way to school in Dundalk, say Baltimore County police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A juvenile walking to school was assaulted by a suspect wielding a knife last week, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say the assault happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at about 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway. Police say the...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
