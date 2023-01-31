ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 70-36 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Hermon 70-36 on Wednesday night, February 1st. Ellsworth led 20-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-28 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 67-44 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 67-44 on Tuesday, January 31st. Ellsworth led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Hermon 23-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55- 29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Warming Centers in Hancock and Washington Counties February 3-5

It is going to be dangerously cold this weekend! Once in a decade cold! These wind chill readings are nothing to joke with, as the National Weather Service in Caribou is anticipating wind chill readings as low as 37 below Friday afternoon, wind chill readings as low as 49 below Friday night, and wind chill readings as low as 48 below zero on Saturday!
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]

How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Winter Storm Warning Sunday Night Through Monday Night

There's a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 10 p.m. Monday night (January 22-23) for Downeast Maine, including Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Eastport, Machias and Cherryfield. Total snow accumulations of 3-9 inches with higher amounts expected North of Route 1. Winds will gust as high...
BAR HARBOR, ME
5th Annual Chowder Chowdown for Rides March 11th

On Saturday March 11th Island Connections is hosting their 5th Annual Chowder and Chili Chowdown for Rides from 5 to 7 p.m.at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Conference Center in Bar Harbor. The cost is $10.00 per person or $30.00 per family (up to 2 adults and children in the same family).
BAR HARBOR, ME
Bar Harbor Appoints Sarah Gilbert Interim Town Manager

The Bar Harbor Town Council came out of Executive Session on Tuesday night, January 31st and appointed Sarah Gilbert, the Finance Director the Interim Town Manager by a 6-0 vote (Councilor Dobbs was excused). Gilbert has been the Finance Director since 2021. The appointment comes in the wake of Kevin...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Monday Snowfall Totals with 6 plus More Inches Coming?

Dedham - 18.9 inches. So if you haven't cleaned everything up yet, you probably should today or tomorrow, as there's another storm coming Wednesday night into Thursday!. There is a winter storm watch in effect for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, and this should turn into a warning tonight. As you can see, Ellsworth has a 91 percent chance of receiving more than 6 inches of new snow!
ELLSWORTH, ME
Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20

Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
ELLSWORTH, ME
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]

Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
DEDHAM, ME
Bar Harbor Town Manager Resigns

Maya Caines, the Communications Coordinator for the Town of Bar Harbor issued the following statement Thursday night, January 26th. On behalf of the entire Council, I must regretfully announce Kevin Sutherland has submitted his resignation for personal reasons and the Council has accepted his resignation. Kevin’s letter of resignation is available to anyone who would like a copy. As a Council, we want to extend our gratitude to Kevin for his effort and work on behalf of the Town over this past year. We wish Kevin and his family the best.
BAR HARBOR, ME
