KOKI FOX 23
School districts dealing with snow days as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Green Country
TULSA, Okla. — Every school district has its own approach to dealing with inclement weather. Some offer distance learning and others are using up snow days. Chris Payne, the chief communications officer for Union Public Schools tells us classes were canceled again on Thursday out of concern. Drone video...
Two teenagers are okay after truck slides off Tulsa parking structure
TFD says they found a red, 1990′s Ford F-150 pickup truck on its nose with its back wheels still up on the second story of the parking structure.
KOKI FOX 23
Major intersection improvement project begins Feb. 6 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A major intersection improvement project begins Monday, Feb. 6, on Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange in south Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The project will construct eastern Oklahoma’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange. Work is expected to be completed in spring...
news9.com
News On 6's Jonathan Polasek Tracks Road Conditions
Temperatures are back below freezing on Thursday morning and the News On 6 Weather Experts say patchy freezing rain is still possible across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out near Broken Arrow on Thursday morning with an update on road conditions.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police looking for gargoyle-throwing brewery burglar
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a burglary suspect after a local brewery had a gargoyle statue thrown through its window. FOX23 was given security footage showing a burglar breaking into Tulsa’s Renaissance Brewery near 12th and Lewis on Wednesday night. In the video, the burglar...
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP sees increase in crash-related calls due to winter weather, slick roads
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers told FOX23 that as soon as Tuesday’s new round of winter weather hit, so did new calls to respond to crashes. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, troopers say a very important message still hasn’t reached everyone who needs to hear it.
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
Arctic Blast Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations At Tulsa International Airport
The arctic blast we've seen this week is affecting people who are flying through Tulsa International Airport. Sleet and freezing temperatures is causing flights to be delayed or cancelled in and out of TIA. TIA said it's been treating the runways at night and sweeping them all day, in an...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KTUL
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country
---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
KOKI FOX 23
Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
More Wintry Weather Before A Weekend Warm-Up
TULSA, Okla. - More winter weather is on the way on Tuesday after a day of sleet and ice. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another round of wintry weather is likely to arrive midday for some but not all locations. Additional winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted for portions of the state, including the Tulsa metro. This active winter weather pattern will remain for the next two days. The main upper-level system will bring a final round of precipitation late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before a pattern change occurs with warmer weather this weekend.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma will receive $21M for road projects to reduce traffic fatalities
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden-Harris administration announced $21.2 million for Oklahoma road improvement projects at the local level to help reduce traffic fatalities nationwide. The grant is part of $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit delivers food to those in need, even on days below freezing
TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels prepare for snowy and icy winter months by getting members of the community a Blizzard Box, a box of a week’s worth shelf safe food. When the winter weather is severe, Meals on Wheels assemble their “Saint Bernard Team,” a group of people who have cars that can handle icy roads and deliver food in the community no matter what the road conditions.
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore’s Shepherd’s Cross host winter barn sale
CLAREMORE, Okla. — For those seeking antiques, farming items or home décor, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual winter barn sale from Feb. 2 - 4 in Claremore. This indoor garage sale, held near the intersection of East 450 Road and South 4200 Road, will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have a wide range of appliances, furniture, housewares and other items.
