The State of Wyoming and the federal government are embattled over where the State should place electric vehicle infrastructure. Despite the news that broke last month that Wyoming was considering banning EVs instead of gas vehicles as many other states have, Wyoming may be far less “anti-EV” than one would think. And perhaps in the best showing of this, according to EnergyWire, the State remains staunchly in support of placing EV infrastructure. Still, the federal government currently denied its proposed location of chargers.

