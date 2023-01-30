Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
teslarati.com
Wyoming embattled over EV infrastructure placement
The State of Wyoming and the federal government are embattled over where the State should place electric vehicle infrastructure. Despite the news that broke last month that Wyoming was considering banning EVs instead of gas vehicles as many other states have, Wyoming may be far less “anti-EV” than one would think. And perhaps in the best showing of this, according to EnergyWire, the State remains staunchly in support of placing EV infrastructure. Still, the federal government currently denied its proposed location of chargers.
The Untapped Solar Power Potential of Big Box Stores
Putting solar panels on all of America's big box stores could see huge gains in renewable energy supplies.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Community solar up, net metering down in 2023
The U.S. distributed solar market, which typically involves projects less than 10 MW in capacity, doubled its market size to 8 GW from 2018 through 2022. Over the last four years, buildout has been pushed down by trade policy challenges, supply chain constraints, persistent labor shortages, and lifted by record-breaking retail electric rate increases and an increased consumer demand for clean energy.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Minnesota Is Poised to Pass an Ambitious 100 Percent Clean Energy Bill. Now About Those Incinerators.
A bill that would require Minnesota’s utilities to generate 100 percent clean energy by 2040 passed in the House and is expected to be signed into law in the coming weeks. The legislation garnered wide support from environmental advocacy groups, who succeeded in pushing some provisions in favor of communities disproportionately burdened by environmental hazards—but some argue that the bill still isn’t attentive enough to environmental justice concerns.
