ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park Herald

Comments / 0

Related
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C. graduate student workers vote in union election

Thousands of graduate student workers at the University of Chicago are now voting in a union election several years in the making. On a frigid Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, ballot boxes at locations across campus opened for some 3,000 U. of C. graduate workers to vote on whether to officially unionize as Graduate Students United - United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America (GSU-UE).
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy