Thousands of graduate student workers at the University of Chicago are now voting in a union election several years in the making. On a frigid Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, ballot boxes at locations across campus opened for some 3,000 U. of C. graduate workers to vote on whether to officially unionize as Graduate Students United - United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America (GSU-UE).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO