Read full article on original website
Related
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
U. of C. graduate student workers vote in union election
Thousands of graduate student workers at the University of Chicago are now voting in a union election several years in the making. On a frigid Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, ballot boxes at locations across campus opened for some 3,000 U. of C. graduate workers to vote on whether to officially unionize as Graduate Students United - United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America (GSU-UE).
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0