Durand, MI

MLive.com

National Signing Day look at Bay City area athletes heading to the college ranks

BAY CITY, MI -- More than 35 high school athletes from the MLive Bay City coverage area have officially signed to compete with college sports programs for the 2023-24 school year. Here is a look at the local athletes who are taking it to the next level after inking letters of intent or an equivalent this winter. Click here to read about the fall signees.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan

Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
BIRCH RUN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour

One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

