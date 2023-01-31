Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Flint-area basketball highlights: Flushing girls win fourth straight game
FLINT – Alexis Miller scored 10 points Thursday to lead nine Flushing players who figured in the scoring during the Raiders’ 47-17 victory over Hamady. Victoria Derricks and Alexis Woodbeck added seven points apiece for Flushing, which raised its record to 12-2 with its fourth straight victory.
Brevin Boilore of Corunna’s boys basketball team voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Brevin Boilore of Corunna’s boys basketball team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28 by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. Boilore received 26,662 of the 63,727 votes cast – that’s 41.8 percent – to finish ahead of Flushing boys basketball player Brayden Jones, who received 23,015 votes.
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Goodrich boys hike record to 12-1 with 4th straight win
FLINT – Jack Locey continues to have a hot hand for Goodrich’s boys basketball team. Locey scored 27 points Tuesday to lead the Martians to a 69-43 victory over Linden.
Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings and trending teams for Feb. 1, 2023
FLINT – Not much has changed in our weekly Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings.
National Signing Day look at Bay City area athletes heading to the college ranks
BAY CITY, MI -- More than 35 high school athletes from the MLive Bay City coverage area have officially signed to compete with college sports programs for the 2023-24 school year. Here is a look at the local athletes who are taking it to the next level after inking letters of intent or an equivalent this winter. Click here to read about the fall signees.
See which Flint-area athletes signed college national letters of intent
GRAND BLANC, MI – Tae Boyd already has a state high school championship on his resume. Now, he’ll be chasing a national college championship in the near future.
Frankenmuth QB follows father’s footsteps to Northern Michigan University
Aidan Hoard knows his name precedes him. But he was born a Wildcat, so a Wildcat he remains.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Flint woman wins $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize from ticket bought from her 'lucky machine'
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint woman said the self-serve Michigan Lottery machine she bought a $300,000 winner from is her lucky machine that she always uses. Renae Shelby, 56, bought the Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket at Khouris Market at 3239 Davison Rd. in Flint. "I always...
‘That’s a lot of cat food,’ Bronner’s Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest first place winner says
FRANKENMUTH, MI - Toy arrows flew through the air at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland to hit a heart-shaped target as local media celebrities competed for the most points in the Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. While this was an annual event, this is...
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Home improvement grants available for Flint residents in Evergreen Valley neighborhood
FLINT, MI – Two Flint organizations are partnering to encourage residents to take advantage of $7,500+ home improvement grants that can be used to replace roofs, furnaces, water heaters and more. Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Metro Community Development have partnered to spread the word about the grants, ranging...
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — This weekend’s activities are filled with fundraisers, crafts for the fast-approaching Valentine’s Day and a national holiday where everyone is encouraged to eat ice cream for breakfast. How about that for a fun-filled weekend?. Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner...
Norm Bryant, Flint visionary, to be honored for community excellence
FLINT, MI - Norm Bryant, 87, has seen it all in Flint. “I’m a visionary, trying to make Flint and Genesee County better without being a prisoner of the past,” Bryant said. The Genesee District Library will host its 22nd Annual Black History Month Brunch at 10 a.m....
Michigan State mailbag: Transfer portal strategy, NCAA Tournament outlook, fifth-year decision
EAST LANSING – We’re playing the hits in this edition of our Michigan State mailbag. Spartans fans wanted to hear about Tom Izzo’s transfer portal strategy, the likelihood of current players returning for a fifth year and the outlook on some of the Spartans’ recruits. That’s...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan
Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
