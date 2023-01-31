Read full article on original website
where do they find the lawyers to represent them or are the lawyers suing for themselves? Anytime i contact a lawyer about illegal acitivty, fraud or even a violation of civil rights they want nothing to do with the case. i ended up representing myself and a major national bank paid me $95,000 after a local lawyer told me i will not get anything and not to bother. i do not have a law degree yet i was smarter than the lawyer and represented myself. That moron lawyer would have lost me $95,000 if i didnt ignore his stupidity and represent myself!
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Common Council shares fluoride frustrations, Buffalo Water Board chair absent from meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The latest chapter in the saga over what is and is not in Buffalo's water supply continues, this time inside the Buffalo Common Council chambers on Tuesday. The Buffalo News first reported fluoride was not included in Buffalo water since 2015. The Buffalo Water Board...
Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
South Buffalo fire causes over $200,000 in damage
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
India Walton announces bid for city council seat
A familiar face in Buffalo politics is making her return to the City's political scene. Former Buffalo Mayoral candidate, India Walton, announcing her bid to run for the City's common council.
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Friday night and Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coldest temperatures in years are in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Friday night and Saturday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy...
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Village of Albion and police union agree to settle officer pay 'error'
ALBION, N.Y. — It was pegged as a $236,000 overpayment to the officers of the Albion Police Department that according to a report put together back in June 2022 had accrued over five years. Now months, after the apparent issue was raised by then-newly elected Mayor Angel Javier, the...
Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
Class action lawsuit filed against Buffalo regarding lack of fluoride in water
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Buffalo in regard to the lack of fluoride in the city's water.
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History Month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
Frostbite, hypothermia, frozen water pipes big concerns for Erie County officials amid Arctic Blast
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County officials say they’re working with local utility companies to prepare for the brutal cold that’s expected from Thursday night into Saturday. Frostbite, hypothermia, and frozen water pipes are all top concerns. Obviously, the message is to prepare for the cold, dress warm, and stay inside if you can. Check […]
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods
Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
Thin Man to renovate Elmwood brewery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most recognizable breweries in Buffalo is closing temporarily. Thin Man Brewery announced Thursday it's planning substantial renovations to its Elmwood location. The brewery is overhauling its first floor with a new brick face, merchandise display, and draft board. The second floor will get...
Buffalo Teachers Federation frustrated by fact finder’s recommendation in contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A neutral third party is standing with BPS after offering a recommendation to bring an end to three years of contract negotiations. But to the Buffalo Teachers’ Federation, the ruling was anything but impartial. “You go into fact-finding feeling there's got to be something for...
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Greenlight Networks expand with North Tonawanda internet connection
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As the push continues for better broadband access residents in North Tonawanda will in the coming months and years have another option for an internet provider with the claim of much higher speeds. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is expanding its Western New York footprint with a...
Buffalo Public Schools change course and decide to cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools have changed course and decided to close schools on Friday, Feb. 3 due to the cold temperatures and cancel classes for students and staff. They originally announced they would do remote learning in the morning before deciding to close down completely in...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
University at Buffalo to offer free CDL permit test prep classes
The University at Buffalo's Educational Opportunity Center will offer free CDL permit test prep in Class A and B.
