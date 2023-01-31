ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Chilly, rainy South Carolina weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be a chilly, wet day across the Midlands. Rain will continue to build into the area. Showers will become widespread with moderate to heavy rain possible this evening through early Friday morning. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area by Friday afternoon. Some sunshine is expected Friday. The weekend will start off mainly sunny and cool.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
97X

South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wateronline.com

Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage

After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Charter schools drawing teachers, students in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Throughout the pandemic, many parents looked at options for their children's’ education and many charter schools saw a boost in enrollment. At a sub-committee meeting at the State House, representatives from one school group along with families, talked about their plans for expansion. Charter...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Wells Fargo offers food shopping advice for Super Bowl party hosts in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wells Fargo released a new report to help consumers save money for hosting a Super Bowl party on Feb. 12. According to the Jan. 31 report, Wells Fargo found the cost of chicken wings went down 22% from last year, the cost of avocados went down 20%, and sirloin steak costs went down almost $1 per pound since last December.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy