ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 12

Keith Romeyn
3d ago

this, is getting rediculas. They are treating our National Security like it's child's play. I guess it's time we the people remove every polition, from office and start over. We set the standards, the laws, the budget, what our children are taught. They that are in power, and have been in power, have abused their authority. And destroyed the trust of the people. We say who is to be on trial, when, and the sentencing. All We hear is a line of lame excuses. We, have to treat them as the irresponsible bafoons they are. As we would treat our child for lying, stealing, and making up stories, to make themselves look good, and their brothers and sisters look bad.

Reply
4
Frederick W. Roose
3d ago

Let's see if he gets the same treatment as General Petraeus, for sharing Top Secret documents with his reporter girlfriend.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Florida communities receive about $65 million from federal grant to help makes streets safer

TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.
FLORIDA STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
constructiondive.com

Florida GC files for Chapter 11

A Tampa, Florida-based general contractor is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including severe material and labor shortages and supply chain delays. Matcon Construction Services filed the paperwork in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20 due to its “insurmountable debt load” stemming from...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy