York County, PA

Franklin County Free Press

LEADERSHIP PROGRAM ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR UPCOMING CLASS

The Greater Chambersburg Chamber Foundation is accepting applications for its nine-month leadership course known as Leadership Franklin County (LFC) Community. The program is designed to offer training to professionals in the areas of leadership development, community needs and service opportunities with local nonprofits. The LFC Community course engages with local business and community leaders at monthly sessions and enables the students to thrive both individually and professionally.
abc27 News

York holds first hiring fair of 2023

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — More than thirty companies were on site Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, to meet with potential employees at People’s Bank Park in York. “Events like this eliminate the barriers of navigating through the website, navigating through ‘I think I’m interested in this,’ but this way we’re bringing people to connect face to […]
abc27.com

New Cumberland County physical therapy clinic opens

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University has expanded its Health curriculum with a new way to serve the community. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Phoenix Physical Therapy outpatient clinic, located at Messiah’s Winding Hill facility in Upper Allen Township. The clinic will...
abc27.com

First Aid Friday: 4 Minute Cities

In a medical emergency, minutes count! In today’s First Aid Friday, we’ll learn more about the 4 minute city and how it’s saving lives right here in the Midstate. Nathan along with Asheleigh Forsburg from the Peyton Walker Foundation shares more about Cumberland County’s 4 Minute City program, how it’s impacted the health of the community and what’s next for the program.
abc27.com

Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
abc27.com

Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
abc27.com

Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, the district dismissed Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School at 11 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School was dismissed at 12 p.m. from Zion Church in Arendtsville.
abc27.com

York County Race Club Pledge of Allegiance

Today’s Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by the York County Race Club. If you would like to submit a video from your organization, please follow the directions below:. Hold your phone as still as possible. Avoid recording the Pledge in an area that has a lot of...
WGAL

City of Lancaster proposes new correctional facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster held a public meeting on Wednesday to give residents a chance to learn more about a proposal for a new Lancaster County correctional facility. The Lancaster County Correctional Facility is the working name of the new building, which would replace the current...
FOX 43

Food program in Lancaster's Central Market looks to prevent waste

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new program in Lancaster looks to prevent food waste from unsold goods at the Central Market. The Kathleen L. Peck After Market Program is officially underway, which allows anyone to browse and select produce, bread and leftover ready-to-eat meals near the end of their shelf life, for free!
abc27.com

Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
abc27.com

Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
theburgnews.com

Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public

This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
FOX 43

Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle

KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
abc27.com

Brink announces candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Ian Brink has announced his candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney. Brink has practiced law in Franklin County since 2005 and over the past 18 years served as the county’s Chief Deputy District Attorney and Chief Public Defender. Brink says he has...
