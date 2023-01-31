Read full article on original website
WGAL
School District of Lancaster names three finalists to become superintendent
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheSchool District of Lancaster has named three finalists to become the next superintendent. Matt Przywara has been serving as the interim superintendent this year. Stephanie Jones is the Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools. Rocky Torres...
abc27.com
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. The expansion of the Cumberland Perry Area Career...
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR UPCOMING CLASS
The Greater Chambersburg Chamber Foundation is accepting applications for its nine-month leadership course known as Leadership Franklin County (LFC) Community. The program is designed to offer training to professionals in the areas of leadership development, community needs and service opportunities with local nonprofits. The LFC Community course engages with local business and community leaders at monthly sessions and enables the students to thrive both individually and professionally.
York holds first hiring fair of 2023
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — More than thirty companies were on site Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, to meet with potential employees at People’s Bank Park in York. “Events like this eliminate the barriers of navigating through the website, navigating through ‘I think I’m interested in this,’ but this way we’re bringing people to connect face to […]
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
abc27.com
Affordable housing project by Lebanon-based construction company ranks 3rd internationally
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County-based construction company named Arthur Funk & Sons, won third place in an international competition for an affordable housing project they constructed in southeastern Pennsylvania. The affordable housing project which won third place was the Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pa. in Delaware County. According...
abc27.com
New Cumberland County physical therapy clinic opens
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University has expanded its Health curriculum with a new way to serve the community. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Phoenix Physical Therapy outpatient clinic, located at Messiah’s Winding Hill facility in Upper Allen Township. The clinic will...
abc27.com
First Aid Friday: 4 Minute Cities
In a medical emergency, minutes count! In today’s First Aid Friday, we’ll learn more about the 4 minute city and how it’s saving lives right here in the Midstate. Nathan along with Asheleigh Forsburg from the Peyton Walker Foundation shares more about Cumberland County’s 4 Minute City program, how it’s impacted the health of the community and what’s next for the program.
abc27.com
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
abc27.com
Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
abc27.com
Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, the district dismissed Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School at 11 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School was dismissed at 12 p.m. from Zion Church in Arendtsville.
abc27.com
York County Race Club Pledge of Allegiance
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by the York County Race Club. If you would like to submit a video from your organization, please follow the directions below:. Hold your phone as still as possible. Avoid recording the Pledge in an area that has a lot of...
WGAL
City of Lancaster proposes new correctional facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster held a public meeting on Wednesday to give residents a chance to learn more about a proposal for a new Lancaster County correctional facility. The Lancaster County Correctional Facility is the working name of the new building, which would replace the current...
Food program in Lancaster's Central Market looks to prevent waste
LANCASTER, Pa. — A new program in Lancaster looks to prevent food waste from unsold goods at the Central Market. The Kathleen L. Peck After Market Program is officially underway, which allows anyone to browse and select produce, bread and leftover ready-to-eat meals near the end of their shelf life, for free!
abc27.com
Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
Dauphin County zoning meeting points out concerns for potential Wawa
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People gathered in Dauphin County for a rezoning hearing Wednesday that could help bring the convenience store chain Wawa to south-central Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss's Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a location with fueling stations. At this...
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
abc27.com
Brink announces candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Ian Brink has announced his candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney. Brink has practiced law in Franklin County since 2005 and over the past 18 years served as the county’s Chief Deputy District Attorney and Chief Public Defender. Brink says he has...
