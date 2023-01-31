ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

2 police officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. Police announced Friday that 36-year-old Cortez Sipes was taken into custody. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court

Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims. Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis rapper, 30 Deep Grimeyy, sentenced to prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy, also known as Arthur Pressley, has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for gun charges. The 25-year-old rapper was caught in possession of a gun as a convicted felon and fake documents pertaining to the weapon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri woman who aided armed robber sentenced to 2 years in prison

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a woman who aided a juvenile who committed an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds to two years in prison. Kaniya Sloan, 20, of Belleville, was in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 13, 2021, along with Christopher Franklin and a juvenile male. The juvenile robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint at about 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Gateway Arch, according to court documents. The woman handed over her purse and the male victim handed over his iPhone and wallet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
FLORISSANT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy