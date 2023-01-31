Read full article on original website
2 dead, including toddler, in south St. Louis shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after two people, including a toddler, were fatally shot Thursday night in south St. Louis.
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
KMOV
2 police officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. Police announced Friday that 36-year-old Cortez Sipes was taken into custody. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford...
FOX2now.com
Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court
Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims. Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after...
kttn.com
Missouri man faces multiple carjacking charges, one in which he killed the driver
A Missouri man already facing charges for one non-fatal carjacking in August was indicted on charges Wednesday that alleges he committed a fatal carjacking in July. The superseding indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, of St. Louis, discharged a firearm during the fatal carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10, 2022.
Robbers force man to undress at gunpoint, shoot at him in St. Louis
A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis rapper, 30 Deep Grimeyy, sentenced to prison
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy, also known as Arthur Pressley, has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for gun charges. The 25-year-old rapper was caught in possession of a gun as a convicted felon and fake documents pertaining to the weapon.
stlpublicradio.org
Baringer sounds off on legislation around St. Louis’ crime-fighting abilities
State Rep. Donna Baringer is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where she talked about legislation around St. Louis’ ability to fight crime. Baringer is a Democrat who represents Missouri’s 82nd District. After redistricting, that district takes in a number of neighborhoods in southwest St. Louis. Here’s what...
KMOV
FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FBI is now involved in the search for who is responsible for making threats to three LGBTQ businesses in the grove and the venue that was set to host a drag performer storytime. The co-owner of Prism said he had death threats made against...
St. Louis police: 149 cars stolen in one week
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis.
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
abc17news.com
St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
KMOV
Human remains identified after October discovery in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
kttn.com
Missouri woman who aided armed robber sentenced to 2 years in prison
U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a woman who aided a juvenile who committed an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds to two years in prison. Kaniya Sloan, 20, of Belleville, was in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 13, 2021, along with Christopher Franklin and a juvenile male. The juvenile robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint at about 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Gateway Arch, according to court documents. The woman handed over her purse and the male victim handed over his iPhone and wallet.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
Local rapper arrested on fentanyl, gun charges
A 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis was arrested Wednesday on federal gun and drug charges.
