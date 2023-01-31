Man at large, charged after fatally shooting wife's lover in north Houston, court docs say

A 46-year-old man is at large after being charged with the deadly shooting of a man who investigators say was involved in a love triangle.

Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez was charged with murder after a 40-year-old victim was shot and killed in north Houston.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call on Jan. 26 at a game room in the 800 block of Little York Road.

When police officers arrived, they reportedly found the victim, later identified as Vincente Duarte, with seven gunshot wounds in the head and torso. Duarte was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A witness reportedly told police the victim and Gonzalez were in a dating relationship with the same woman.

Court documents state that Gonzalez's wife had been dating Duarte for over a year.

The victim and woman were inside the business when Gonzalez allegedly approached them and shot the victim multiple times, according to police.

Gonzalez fled the scene in a gray Honda Ridgeline.

