Garden City residents speak against development near Rossignol Hill neighborhood
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Land that a family has passed down for half a century is at the center of controversy. It’s already zoned industrial and developers want to build a warehouse, but residents in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood packed a town hall meeting to say they’ve had enough.
Decade of growth for the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - “There is no place on Tybee that was not touched by African-American history. From churches, to nightclubs, to the pier that we go to that we know we had world class African-American artists in the 30s and 40s from all over the country who came here to Tybee to entertain to all white audiences. We know that the Black community who was here on Tybee would feed those people. These are stories, wonderful stories,” Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization co-founder Julia Pearce said.
Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns after break-ins
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. This week, Tyler Kopkas invited the police chiefs of Savannah and Chatham County as well as city leaders and business owners to his restaurant on Victory Drive. The lunch meeting focused on homelessness, crime and challenges the Starland […]
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
‘I wish him well:’ City manager responds to Port Wentworth police chief’s departure
PORT WENTWORTH , Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth’s police chief is no longer serving the city. Tuesday was Matt Libby’s last day. Matt Libby served Port Wentworth for more than 30 years, about a third of that was as the police chief. His parting words in his retirement...
House fire in Liberty Co. leaves one person without a home
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is without a home after a fire on Thursday night in Liberty County. According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Derby, the fire began just after 9 p.m. at a two story house on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Road. The second...
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
LIST: Chatham Co. museums participating in Super Museum Sunday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday, Feb. 5 is Super Museum Sunday. Below is a list of museums in Chatham County that you can visit for free:. American Prohibition Museum - 209 W. Julian Street, Savannah. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with tours every 15 minutes for groups up to...
Savannah Tree Foundation looking to plant 175 trees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Arbor Day is coming up in a few weeks, but the Savannah Tree Foundation is getting an early start to their planting. Starting this weekend, the Savannah Tree Foundation will be hosting weekly tree planting events. They have a goal to plant nearly 200 trees,...
Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
Funeral plans announced for former Richmond Hill mayor Richard Davis
Funeral plans announced for former Richmond Hill mayor Richard Davis
Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
Liberty Co. Boys and Girls Club holds orientation before after school programs begin
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Boys and Girls Club started a new chapter Thursday, welcoming in the students and families they’ll serve for orientation, with after school programs starting on Monday. Next week will be the first time the Boys and Girls Club after school program...
