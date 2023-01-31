ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Decade of growth for the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - “There is no place on Tybee that was not touched by African-American history. From churches, to nightclubs, to the pier that we go to that we know we had world class African-American artists in the 30s and 40s from all over the country who came here to Tybee to entertain to all white audiences. We know that the Black community who was here on Tybee would feed those people. These are stories, wonderful stories,” Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization co-founder Julia Pearce said.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
HAMPTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns after break-ins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. This week, Tyler Kopkas invited the police chiefs of Savannah and Chatham County as well as city leaders and business owners to his restaurant on Victory Drive. The lunch meeting focused on homelessness, crime and challenges the Starland […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: A family of champions

Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village

SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Tree Foundation looking to plant 175 trees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Arbor Day is coming up in a few weeks, but the Savannah Tree Foundation is getting an early start to their planting. Starting this weekend, the Savannah Tree Foundation will be hosting weekly tree planting events. They have a goal to plant nearly 200 trees,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
RICHMOND HILL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy