Former teacher’s attempted murder shook the region; he’s now close to parole
For some, it seems like only yesterday when we learned former Freeburg High School teacher Sam Shelton tried to snap the neck of a 17-year-old student. He was having an affair with the teen.
KMOV
Man killed in hit-and-run Thursday night in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A truck drove off after hitting a pedestrian, killing him, Thursday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that William Woolford, 47, was struck and killed shortly after 9 p.m. on Midland Blvd. at Goodale Ave. The agency described the vehicle that hit him as a full-size black pickup truck.
Two St. Louis officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.
Two St. Louis police officers shot; one in stable condition, one released from hospital
The two officers were taken to two different hospitals for treatment. They are 38 years old, on the Department for 14 years and a 24-year old officer on for two years.
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
2 dead, including toddler, in south St. Louis shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after two people, including a toddler, were fatally shot Thursday night in south St. Louis.
Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court
Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims.
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
KMOV
St. Louis County Crime Commission relaunched, Page says
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Crime Commission is being relaunched, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced at a Wednesday morning press conference. The nine-member commission was formed in the 1970s. It last met in 2019 but has not done so amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is...
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
False alarm: St. Louis County tornado sirens sound in error
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, tornado sirens in the St. Louis County area began to sound and then abruptly stopped. The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly after, “St. Louis County’s Outdoor Warning Sirens were accidentally sounded this morning during a test. There is no weather emergency at this time.”
Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing Jennings family
Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare the life of a man who's on Missouri's death row for one of the most appalling crimes in the St. Louis area.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure.
Robbers force man to undress at gunpoint, shoot at him in St. Louis
A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
University City police honor K9 officer with final walk
Police and K9 officers from across the area came together to celebrate K9 King's years of service before he was humanely euthanized for medical issues.
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
