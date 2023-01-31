ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Related
KMOV

Man killed in hit-and-run Thursday night in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A truck drove off after hitting a pedestrian, killing him, Thursday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that William Woolford, 47, was struck and killed shortly after 9 p.m. on Midland Blvd. at Goodale Ave. The agency described the vehicle that hit him as a full-size black pickup truck.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis County Crime Commission relaunched, Page says

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Crime Commission is being relaunched, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced at a Wednesday morning press conference. The nine-member commission was formed in the 1970s. It last met in 2019 but has not done so amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

False alarm: St. Louis County tornado sirens sound in error

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, tornado sirens in the St. Louis County area began to sound and then abruptly stopped. The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly after, “St. Louis County’s Outdoor Warning Sirens were accidentally sounded this morning during a test. There is no weather emergency at this time.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
FLORISSANT, MO
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

