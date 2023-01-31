The last 48 hours must have been rough for the Washington Wizards. They are on a nice winning streak of six games in a row. They were expected to play the Detroit Pistons the other night. However, due to the weather, that game was cancelled and rescheduled at a later date to be determined. Now, they must protect home court as they welcome in the Portland Trailblazers . The Washington Wizards are hoping to make this seven wins in a row as they are searching for consistency.

