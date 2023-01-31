Read full article on original website
ATF report on legal guns getting into the wrong hands raise concerns over Florida constitutional carry bill
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - As Florida lawmakers potentially move toward ending concealed carry permit requirements, a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released Thursday is shedding light on the number of legally purchased weapons used to commit crimes. According to the ATF report, 54% of guns recovered...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Florida bill would remove permit, training requirements for concealed gun carry
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner is pushing a measure that would allow people to carry concealed firearms without a permit and without training, saying he wants to remove the “government permission slip.”. Renner had previously said that he wanted a permitless carry bill — something Gov. Ron DeSantis has...
Florida lawmakers propose bill to make it easier to impose death penalty
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Since 2017, the Florida legislature has required a jury to unanimously agree on a death sentence but that wasn’t always the case. Criminal defense attorney and legal analyst, Whitney Boan, says before that, juries only made recommendations, but judges made the ultimate decisions. “The...
Florida May Pass Gun Bill Legalizing Concealed Carry without a Permit
Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner introduced legislation that would allow Florida residents to carry a concealed weapon without a state-issued permit. “Floridians shouldn’t need a government permission slip to exercise their constitutional rights,” said Speaker Renner. “House Bill 543 will ensure Florida will remain a beacon of freedom. Florida was the pioneer in the modern carry movement in America and this historic legislation continues our proud tradition.”
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Recreational marijuana legalization getting closer to Florida ballot
A proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida rolled past its first legal hurdle on its way to the ballot.
Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his 2023 budget proposal, which includes a record $26 billion for K-12 education. About $1 billion is expected to go directly to teacher pay, but critics said it's not enough to move Florida out of the bottom three in the country for average teacher pay.
Florida Constitutional Carry Gun Bill Gets Quick Hearing
The Florida House next week will move quickly on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee will take up the bill (HB 543) during a Feb. 7 meeting, according
“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms
Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
Florida’s red flag gun law enforced haphazardly five years after Parkland massacre inspired legislation, research shows
In 2018 Florida legislators — even the NRA posse — bowed to the urgent need for gun control after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: They passed minimal reforms including a red flag law. The law sanctions a violence-prevention strategy that allows state court judges...
After Nikolas Cruz decision, death penalty could be changing in Florida - again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers may be changing the laws surrounding the state's death penalty -- again. Florida's law changed in 2016, when a U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidated Florida's death penalty. The court ruled that offenders can only be sentenced to the death penalty if the jury makes that decision unanimously.
Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Local Leaders React to Proposed Legislation Eliminating Concealed Weapons Permits
In the wake of proposed legislation by the Florida House Speaker to eliminate concealed weapons permits, politicians and activists from across South Florida are voicing their concerns. "I just don't feel that's a very responsible thing to do because training and safety should be No. 1 with all responsible gun...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
Florida Man Bites Off…….. In Domestic Dispute
A Florida man goes full on Ozzie Osborn bitting the head off of an animal during a domestic dispute. 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute. According to Local 10 News, when officers...
Proposed Florida bill would make driving in the left lane illegal
Driving in the left lane on a Florida highway could be illegal, if a new bill proposed in the Florida Senate passes. HB 421 was introduced by Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers last week. The law would prohibit drivers from continuously operating motor vehicles in furthermost left-hand lane of...
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida
The recent tragic event at the Daytona Beach Advent Health hospital where a wife killed her terminally ill husband per his request, is an example of the drastic measures a person will take when they feel that there are no other options. Individuals in this difficult situation want to choose an end-of-life choice in accordance with their own values and beliefs. Hospice, palliative care and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED) are legal options.
Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies
The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
