Florida State

WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WESH

Florida lawmakers propose bill to make it easier to impose death penalty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Since 2017, the Florida legislature has required a jury to unanimously agree on a death sentence but that wasn’t always the case. Criminal defense attorney and legal analyst, Whitney Boan, says before that, juries only made recommendations, but judges made the ultimate decisions. “The...
Matt O'Hern

Florida May Pass Gun Bill Legalizing Concealed Carry without a Permit

Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner introduced legislation that would allow Florida residents to carry a concealed weapon without a state-issued permit. “Floridians shouldn’t need a government permission slip to exercise their constitutional rights,” said Speaker Renner. “House Bill 543 will ensure Florida will remain a beacon of freedom. Florida was the pioneer in the modern carry movement in America and this historic legislation continues our proud tradition.”
wflx.com

Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his 2023 budget proposal, which includes a record $26 billion for K-12 education. About $1 billion is expected to go directly to teacher pay, but critics said it's not enough to move Florida out of the bottom three in the country for average teacher pay.
islandernews.com

“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms

Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
First Coast News

After Nikolas Cruz decision, death penalty could be changing in Florida - again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers may be changing the laws surrounding the state's death penalty -- again. Florida's law changed in 2016, when a U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidated Florida's death penalty. The court ruled that offenders can only be sentenced to the death penalty if the jury makes that decision unanimously.
Florida Phoenix

Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
wild941.com

Florida Man Bites Off…….. In Domestic Dispute

A Florida man goes full on Ozzie Osborn bitting the head off of an animal during a domestic dispute. 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute. According to Local 10 News, when officers...
Click10.com

Proposed Florida bill would make driving in the left lane illegal

Driving in the left lane on a Florida highway could be illegal, if a new bill proposed in the Florida Senate passes. HB 421 was introduced by Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers last week. The law would prohibit drivers from continuously operating motor vehicles in furthermost left-hand lane of...
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
villages-news.com

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

The recent tragic event at the Daytona Beach Advent Health hospital where a wife killed her terminally ill husband per his request, is an example of the drastic measures a person will take when they feel that there are no other options. Individuals in this difficult situation want to choose an end-of-life choice in accordance with their own values and beliefs. Hospice, palliative care and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED) are legal options.
Destin Log

Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies

The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
