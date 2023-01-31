ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Lincoln jumps into 2nd place with win vs. North Providence

By Morey Hershgordon
LINCOLN (WPRI) – Monday night’s game between Lincoln and North Providence girls basketball came down to the wire. Despite a Cougars comeback to take the lead in the second half, the Lions prevailed, 48-47, on their home court.

