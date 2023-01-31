Lincoln jumps into 2nd place with win vs. North Providence
LINCOLN (WPRI) – Monday night’s game between Lincoln and North Providence girls basketball came down to the wire. Despite a Cougars comeback to take the lead in the second half, the Lions prevailed, 48-47, on their home court.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
