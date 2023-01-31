ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Orlando community gathers to honor Tyre Nichols as he was laid to rest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando community came together Wednesday night to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols, the same day he was laid to rest. Lawanna Gelzer was one of the many people who gathered outside of Orlando Police Department headquarters Wednesday night to remember Nichols and to raise awareness about those in law enforcement who have acted above the law. She said her message to law enforcement is simple.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month

As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, Orlando residents and organizations are gearing up for Black History Month with plenty of events, shows and activities to celebrate. Here's a guide to the Orlando area's events and happenings going on throughout this year's Black History Month. Black History Month Art Exhibition Thursday, Feb. 2 The opening reception of the City of Orlando's Black History Month Art Exhibition, which celebrates the creativity and cultural heritage of Black visual artists, opens Feb. 2.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Go Fund Me launched for local chef

Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Adventure Time at Great Escape Parkside Luxury Vacation

With 15 entertaining rooms that sleep up to 54 people, indoor and outdoor entertainment, and other amenities, Great Escape Parkside is a luxury vacation retreat that offers something for everyone. Located just outside of Orlando, this private 10-acre property is a perfect destination for families, friends, and groups looking for a fun and unique experience. The resort offers a wide range of activities and amenities to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'

A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Deputies: 11-year-old boy missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a child has been reported missing. The 11-year-old boy went missing near Seminole Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The child had on black clothes and was traveling on foot, according to deputies. Anyone who has seen him is asked to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy