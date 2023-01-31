Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Bay News 9
Orlando community gathers to honor Tyre Nichols as he was laid to rest
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando community came together Wednesday night to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols, the same day he was laid to rest. Lawanna Gelzer was one of the many people who gathered outside of Orlando Police Department headquarters Wednesday night to remember Nichols and to raise awareness about those in law enforcement who have acted above the law. She said her message to law enforcement is simple.
click orlando
Members of group founded by slain Orlando promoter come together to help his family
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days after Dereck Lavon Cummings was shot and killed, his friends from a group he founded in 2021 came together in his honor. “This is a cause for him because if it was anyone of us, he would do the same,” Sisi Hall said.
mynews13.com
BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month
As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, Orlando residents and organizations are gearing up for Black History Month with plenty of events, shows and activities to celebrate. Here's a guide to the Orlando area's events and happenings going on throughout this year's Black History Month. Black History Month Art Exhibition Thursday, Feb. 2 The opening reception of the City of Orlando's Black History Month Art Exhibition, which celebrates the creativity and cultural heritage of Black visual artists, opens Feb. 2.
bungalower
Go Fund Me launched for local chef
Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
click orlando
Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Adventure Time at Great Escape Parkside Luxury Vacation
With 15 entertaining rooms that sleep up to 54 people, indoor and outdoor entertainment, and other amenities, Great Escape Parkside is a luxury vacation retreat that offers something for everyone. Located just outside of Orlando, this private 10-acre property is a perfect destination for families, friends, and groups looking for a fun and unique experience. The resort offers a wide range of activities and amenities to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck.
‘Man for all times’: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ father passes away at 100
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the passing of his 100-year-old father, Freddie Lee Demings, on Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
click orlando
Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
Attack on Seminole County mail carrier for special key the latest in growing crime trend
It’s a crime gaining traction in some Central Florida neighborhoods: attacks on mail carriers.
fox35orlando.com
Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'
A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
WESH
Deputies: Seminole County student accused of selling brownies with marijuana at high school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a high school student had to be transported to the hospital following a possible overdose, according to Seminole County deputies. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a student at Lake Mary High School was selling brownies Wednesday. A fellow student...
Bethune-Cookman University gives update on search for new head football coach
Officials with Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach are planning to hold a news conference around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. James...
WESH
Deputies: 11-year-old boy missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a child has been reported missing. The 11-year-old boy went missing near Seminole Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The child had on black clothes and was traveling on foot, according to deputies. Anyone who has seen him is asked to...
