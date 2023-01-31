Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
WNYT
Metzwood Insurance marks 110th anniversary by giving back
A local insurance agency is celebrating 110 years in business with a flurry of charitable giving. Metzwood Insurance was founded in 1913. It has offices in Chatham, Hudson and Albany. The Metzwood team presented a $5,000 donation to Girls on the Run, an organization helping local girls build their confidence,...
New period pantry opens in Albany
Efforts to make feminine hygiene products more accessible in the Capital Region are expanding.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
New juice bar opens on North Pearl Street in Albany
Healthy Soul, a smoothie and juice bar, has opened at 82 North Pearl Street in Albany. The juice bar had its official grand opening on Wednesday.
WRGB
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Dueling Petitions - Changes Coming to Union Ave.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Changes are coming to Union Avenue. A public meeting scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 9 may go a long way in determining the substance of those alterations along one of the Spa City’s most notable thoroughfares. Already decided: the NYS Department of Transportation will...
WNYT
Schenectady school boutique keeps students covered in cold weather
A hat, gloves and proper coat can make all the difference for elementary students who might not otherwise have them. A school and its partner in Schenectady are helping make sure families are covered in the cold. Inside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, a neighborhood school serving students...
Habitat ReStore set to move across the street
The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.
Capital Region Cannabis Store Will Be 1st to Open in Upstate NY
As we get closer to marijuana shops being legal, it looks as if the first one in Upstate New York will be opening soon in the Capital Region. The owner already had a CBD store and will expand into a recreational cannabis store. Where is The CBD Store and Who...
Crossgates Mall Announces The Opening Of Its New Seafood Restaurant
If there is one cuisine we could use more of in the Capital Region, it is more seafood restaurants. We can now add another one to the list. And it is now open on what has really become not just a great shopping destination, but a great entertainment destination. Over the last few years, Crossgates Mall in Guilderland has continued its transformation from a shopping center to an amazing mix of retail outlets, high-end restaurants, and entertainment destinations. Where else can you plan a day and include all of those in one destination? Crossgates is a one-stop spot for all three with easy access off the Northway and plenty of parking. Now, you can add a great new seafood restaurant to the list of great eateries.
WNYT
Albany woman charged with abandoning animals with no food, water
An Albany woman is accused of animal cruelty. Christine Berghela moved out of her Western Avenue apartment, but left five dogs and a cat behind for several days with no food and water – said police – who added the apartment was contaminated with feces, urine and garbage.
New Seafood Eatery Opens This Week at old Harbor House Location in CP
Back in November, a popular seafood restaurant, the Harbor House announced it was closing its doors after fifty years. Locals were saddened to hear the news but the owners said that there were many factors that went into the decision. Shortly after the announcement, another well-known seafood restaurant announced they...
Cohoes: Over half of Saratoga Sites residents relocated
Cohoes city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility.
WNYT
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags
February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
Bowled celebrating grand opening of Latham location
Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, recently opened a new location at 580 London Road in Latham. The restaurant is holding its grand opening celebration on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WNYT
Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents
There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
Code Blue Extreme alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Wednesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 4.
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing.
WNYT
The Greater Good: Hudson fire rescue, Science Olympiad
DPW workers, a police sergeant and a former police patrolman in Hudson all recently saw a house on fire while passing by. They all got out, and helped the homeowner struggling to put the fire out with a garden hose. The group grabbed buckets of water and shoveled dirt to put the fire out.
