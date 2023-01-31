Crews respond to Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Dayton on Monday night.

Initial reports of the fire located on West Grand Avenue came in at 10:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Authorities reported that flames would be seen coming from the roof upon arrival, but everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

The family was displaced for the night but is expected to be able to return even though the home sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

