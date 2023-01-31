Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Related
cbs17
Duke women’s basketball coach addresses men’s ball used in Florida State game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson gave a press conference Thursday evening about players using a men’s basketball during a road game against Florida State University. Lawson said that during Monday’s game, a men’s basketball was used for half of the game...
cbs17
‘No evidence’ men’s basketball used in Duke women’s game, ACC says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it hasn’t found any evidence that part of a women’s basketball game was played with a men’s ball. League officials issued a statement Friday morning in response to Duke coach Kara Lawson’s claim that a men’s ball was used during the first half of her team’s loss at Florida State earlier in the week.
cbs17
Pitt continues spell-binding ways, downs North Carolina 3rd straight time in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and the University of Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night. The...
Norfolk State, ODU, Virginia Tech football round out 2023 signing classes
NSU, ODU and Virginia Tech all rounded out the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.
Norfolk, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Booker T. Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on February 01, 2023, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WTKR
2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
WITN
North Pitt’s Ni’Jay Lee Celebrates ECSU football scholarship with friends and family
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day is Wednesday for high school football players but they started celebrating a day early at North Pitt. Ni’Jay Lee the Panthers star wide receiver is heading to play for Elizabeth City State next year. He said staying home is nice and he never thought he would be a college football player.
‘My trophies are walking human beings’: Nansemond River’s Ed Young wins 500th game
Nansemond River defeated Deep Creek 81-48 in boys basketball on Tuesday night and in the process, longtime coach Ed Young picked up career win number 500.
Hampton freshman named to 18 Under Eighteen
Chess may not be the easiest game to learn. But it doesn’t seem to have been a challenge for Luke Martin, who started playing as a third-grader and likes to share his knowledge with others. “I’ve been teaching since I was 11,” the Hampton High School freshman said, “and...
Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia
The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years. The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for scheduled port visit
Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for …. A murder re-trial is moving forward in Norfolk without a key confession. Phoebus Phantoms send five to next level on 2023 …. The back to back class 3 champions were loaded with talent and friends and family watched them sign their...
WAVY News 10
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. Police seeking community’s help...
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
Man found not guilty on all charges in killing of ODU student
Javon Doyle was previously facing 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, who was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
cbs17
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
2 hurt in apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. It's unknown how many people were affected. That's at the Spring Creek Apartments.
A family affair: Virginia triplets join Navy together, then dad follows
Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton, of Western Branch, are the first Black triplets to join the Navy together, as far as the Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk is aware.
Comments / 0