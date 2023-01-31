ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

cbs17

‘No evidence’ men’s basketball used in Duke women’s game, ACC says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it hasn’t found any evidence that part of a women’s basketball game was played with a men’s ball. League officials issued a statement Friday morning in response to Duke coach Kara Lawson’s claim that a men’s ball was used during the first half of her team’s loss at Florida State earlier in the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Norfolk, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
NORFOLK, VA
Tribune-Review

Hampton freshman named to 18 Under Eighteen

Chess may not be the easiest game to learn. But it doesn’t seem to have been a challenge for Luke Martin, who started playing as a third-grader and likes to share his knowledge with others. “I’ve been teaching since I was 11,” the Hampton High School freshman said, “and...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia

The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years.    The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for scheduled port visit

Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for …. A murder re-trial is moving forward in Norfolk without a key confession. Phoebus Phantoms send five to next level on 2023 …. The back to back class 3 champions were loaded with talent and friends and family watched them sign their...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth

Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. Police seeking community’s help...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cbs17

Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
DURHAM, NC
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

2 hurt in apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. It's unknown how many people were affected. That's at the Spring Creek Apartments.
