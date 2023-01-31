ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

mocomotive.com

Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit

The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway….
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor’s note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett’s memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX

