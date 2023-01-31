Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Click2Houston.com
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
mocomotive.com
Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit
The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway….
18-year-old suspect shot by police, 17-year-old in custody after running into Wisdom HS, HPD says
The two suspects, who are 17 and 18 years old, are in custody after a confrontation with an officer who shot one of them. It turns out that a tense chain of events followed.
Click2Houston.com
Man who led officers on chase, killed 2 women after crashing into Uber in 2020 found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers say
HOUSTON – A man accused of crashing into an Uber vehicle and killing two women while leading police on a chase in northeast Houston in 2020 was found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers announced. Brian Okeith Tatum, 47, was found guilty in the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana...
mocomotive.com
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor’s note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett’s memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,…
fox26houston.com
La Marque murder: Arrest made after woman was found dead in house under construction
LA MARQUE, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of woman found dead at a house under construction in La Marque. Authorities tell FOX 26, Carlos Lara-Balcazar has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony. Officials said he is considered a...
HPD searching for clumsy robbers who hit convenience store in Houston's southside
While one of the suspects was taking money out of the cash register, the other grabbed several cartons of cigarettes, only to drop them on his way out. Video shows him struggling to pick them up.
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
KHOU
Houston high school placed on lockdown after suspect runs inside
The suspect caught a ride to the campus after asking a random driver, police said. Two other people were arrested in connection to this incident.
Woman pinned inside Alvin clothing store fitting room when driver crashes into building
The driver said she experienced brake failure, but investigators could not find evidence supporting her claim, officials said. The case will be handed to a grand jury.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Click2Houston.com
Man caught on camera in Tanglewood neighborhood with arm full of stolen mail
A surveillance camera captured a man stealing a whole bundle of mail from a condominium complex in the Tanglewood neighborhood on Wednesday morning. People who live there say they are fed up with it because it keeps happening. Wednesday’s incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Courtyard of Three Fountains...
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
Suspect wanted in 4 robberies commits more crimes before being arrested in NW Harris Co.: Deputies
Authorities say they were serving a warrant to the suspect who slipped away, then crashed and committed two home invasions in northwest Harris County, deputies said.
Cypress woman accused of using Craigslist ad to get investors for fake real estate company, HPD says
Court documents show the alleged swindler drove some of her victims to purchase Apple products, promising they would be reimbursed as a donation.
Comments / 2