Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
fox29.com
2-alarm fire tears through Bucks County condo community
An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. A neighbor told FOX 29 that the fire started in a condo where an 89-year-old woman and her grandson lived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.
Carbon County rescue squad shows off lifesaving equipment
LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — The Lake Harmony Rescue Squad is a basic life support ambulance that serves Kidder Township and the Lake Harmony area. But its equipment is anything but basic. For the past six months, the ambulance has used a portable EKG machine known as the Lifepack15 on...
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Girl, 11, Taken To Trauma Center After Being Run Over By Car In Hunterdon County
An 11-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center after being run over by a car in Hunterdon County early Friday morning, responders said.The accident occurred near Van Etta Road and Witherspoon Street in Readington Township shortly after 7 a.m.The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded to the accident a…
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
Easton homes evacuated after SUV crash into business’ wall leads to gas leak (UPDATE)
A vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon into the outside of an Easton building on Northampton Street led to a natural gas leak that shut down surrounding roads and led to evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. An attempt to unload an SUV in an alley led to the vehicle rolling downhill and into...
Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery
Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
Alleged sewage overflow leads to charges in Luzerne County's Back Mountain
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general alleges that the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) on Route 309 in Kingston Township dumped untreated sewage into TOBY creek, which runs right along their facility. Toby Creek flows quickly as it leaves the Back Mountain and makes its way into...
Suspects accused of snowboard theft at Camelback Resort
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 26 around 12:30 p.m., a snowboard was stolen from the Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville. Investigators describe the board as a 2022 […]
lehighvalleynews.com
The Dixie cup building has sat vacant for years. How one neighbor is taking matters into his own hands
WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. – Behind the high school football and track field could sit a community center, a recreation center, affordable housing or a combination of uses. The hulking Dixie cup factory just outside Easton has sat mostly vacant for years, off Butler Street and near Wilson Area High School.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal crash on I-84 in Town of Wallkill
WALLKILL – A Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania woman was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Wallkill, State Police said. The afternoon accident on January 29 claimed the life of Sarah Williams, according to troopers. Police said preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Acura RDX and...
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
