Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man dies after crashing into parked RV in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Valley Station. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened right before 11 p.m. in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Early investigation revealed a man driving a passenger vehicle lost control of the car...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY

