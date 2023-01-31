Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
LMPD cancels Golden Alert for man last seen leaving Jewish Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has canceled a Golden Alert for a man last seen leaving the hospital.
wdrb.com
Mother of Breonna Taylor reacts to death of Tyre Nichols from funeral service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years. "With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika...
'People shouldn't have to live and experience things like this': LMPD arrests man in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for reportedly shooting at officers and setting a house on fire in the Valley Station neighborhood Wednesday. Aaron Sheehan, 37, was charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment (first degree) and 4 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
WHAS 11
Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
Janet Heston is hopeful the grant will keep others from experiencing the pain she’s felt for two years now. Her son, Matthew, was killed in 2020.
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
wdrb.com
Police say missing 70-year-old Louisville man with dementia was found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old Louisville man with dementia. According to LMPD, Jerry Hunter was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. after walking away from Jewish Hospital. Police say Hunter is 6 feet tall and 235 pounds. He was...
wdrb.com
Driver dead after car crashes into parked RV in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 11 p.m. on Dixie Highway, near Johnsontown Road, in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after being hit by car while trying to walk across Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday evening. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. Police believe the man was...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man dies after crashing into parked RV in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Valley Station. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened right before 11 p.m. in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Early investigation revealed a man driving a passenger vehicle lost control of the car...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police may have lead in Pewee Valley shooting thanks to anonymous tip
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police are investigating their first two shootings of the year. Police said that the first one happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. They said a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back. Witnesses told police...
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
Wave 3
‘Shelter-in-place’ advisory lifted, suspect in custody after firing at officers, barricading inside, lighting house on fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard Wednesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, the scene on Woodridge Lake Boulevard has been secured and the “shelter-in-place” advisory has been lifted. Assistant Chief Steve Healey...
Wave 3
Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in shootings
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have released photos of the vehicle they believe is involved in two shootings over the weekend. There were two separate shootings over the weekend, but witnesses had described a dark-colored sedan leaving both scenes. The first happened on Saturday. Police were contacted...
kicks96news.com
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
Wave 3
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
Wave 3
Police: Barricaded subject in apartment complex near Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity is occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
