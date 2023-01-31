Detectives say they've broken up a ring which was importing, and selling drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators and Oxnard Police narcotics detectives say they first learned of the operation late last year. They say they discovered who was importing the drugs, where it was being stored, and how it was being sold.

