ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Gunshot Victim on Westside Prompts Large Police Response

Adult Male Transported to Hospital with Gunshot Wound. On January 30, 2023, at 1932 hours the Combined Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a male bleeding in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Officers arrived on scene and located a single adult male victim. The victim was transported...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Vehicle Involved In Crash With Motorcyclist

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its marked black and white patrol vehicles and a motorcycle. It happened shortly after 3 PM Thursday near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Fifth Street. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the marked patrol vehicle, which was...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Pursuit and Carjacking in Santa Maria

On the late evening of Monday, January 30, 2023, at around 11 PM, Santa Maria Police Department Officers responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun that had just occurred in the 300 block of E. Betteravia. A short time later, Officers located the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara

A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura

The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Drugs and guns seized: Authorities say they've broken up a drug trafficking ring in Ventura County

Detectives say they've broken up a ring which was importing, and selling drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators and Oxnard Police narcotics detectives say they first learned of the operation late last year. They say they discovered who was importing the drugs, where it was being stored, and how it was being sold.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff Sends Message of Solidarity with Jewish Community

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is taking a clear stance in response to the recent antisemitic messaging against members of the Jewish communities across the country. This messaging has recently been distributed in the Isla Vista area in the form of hateful fliers inside of plastic bags that were left in the roadway.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy