Santa Maria man arrested for 2022 homicide
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder for a homicide that occurred last year.
Report of shooting prompts lockdown at Lompoc High School
Lompoc High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to reports of shots fired in the area. There have been no reports of injuries.
Missing man found dead in Ventura County
A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Gunshot Victim on Westside Prompts Large Police Response
Adult Male Transported to Hospital with Gunshot Wound. On January 30, 2023, at 1932 hours the Combined Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a male bleeding in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Officers arrived on scene and located a single adult male victim. The victim was transported...
22-year-old hiker from Thousand Oaks found dead after apparent accidental fall, officials say
The Ventura County Sheriff's office confirms the body of 22-year-old Zachary Zernik was found Thursday, at the base of a cliff in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Area.
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Vehicle Involved In Crash With Motorcyclist
The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its marked black and white patrol vehicles and a motorcycle. It happened shortly after 3 PM Thursday near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Fifth Street. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the marked patrol vehicle, which was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Police Pursuit and Carjacking in Santa Maria
On the late evening of Monday, January 30, 2023, at around 11 PM, Santa Maria Police Department Officers responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun that had just occurred in the 300 block of E. Betteravia. A short time later, Officers located the...
Multiple antisemitic incidents reported around Santa Barbara area
Multiple incidents of antisemitism have been reported this week on and around the UC Santa Barbara campus.
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara
A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
kvta.com
CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura
The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
Man found with gunshot wound in Santa Barbara
After being found with gunshot wounds, a man was taken to the hospital Monday night in Santa Barbara.
Lompoc Police asking for help in search for missing juvenile
Police say 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona was reported missing by his parents on January 27 after leaving the home that night and not returning.
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Five-car crash causes brief traffic delays overnight on HWY 154
San Marcos Pass experienced brief delays overnight following a five-car crash on HWY 154 west of cold springs bride, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Five-car crash causes brief traffic delays overnight on HWY 154 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
kclu.org
Drugs and guns seized: Authorities say they've broken up a drug trafficking ring in Ventura County
Detectives say they've broken up a ring which was importing, and selling drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators and Oxnard Police narcotics detectives say they first learned of the operation late last year. They say they discovered who was importing the drugs, where it was being stored, and how it was being sold.
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff Sends Message of Solidarity with Jewish Community
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is taking a clear stance in response to the recent antisemitic messaging against members of the Jewish communities across the country. This messaging has recently been distributed in the Isla Vista area in the form of hateful fliers inside of plastic bags that were left in the roadway.
