San Diego County, CA

Bear Orphaned Possibly by Winter Storm Undergoes Care in San Diego County

A bed-headed black bear cub that may have been orphaned by recent winter storms was rescued and transported to San Diego County for rehabilitation. The San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center took in a roughly 10-month-old female cub on Jan. 26. The young bear was found thin and abandoned in Bakersfield last month and was then rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
San Diego Begins Enforcing New Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance in Beach Communities

For the past two years, Albert has set up in the same spot on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk making and selling custom jewelry. “I do super unique things and then more generic stuff too but I just do it because I believe that this is a really good way to connect with people,” said Albert, a sidewalk vendor in Pacific Beach.
Couple Drops Lawsuit Over Iconic Palm Trees in Ocean Beach

A local couple has dropped their lawsuit that sought to prevent a group of palm trees in Ocean Beach from being removed, which city officials said posed a potential safety hazard to planes flying in and out of San Diego International Airport. In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration and San...
Illegal Vape Sale May Have Been at Center of Shooting That Left 2 Friends Dead in San Marcos: SDSO

A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early in a neighborhood near Palomar College in San Marcos last month. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the 15-year-old alongside new details of what may have transpired before the shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 4 that left Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos.
Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items

If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
Aztecs Fall On The Road At Nevada

San Diego State was in position late to earn a key road win in the Mountain West Conference, but Nevada closed the game on an 18-9 run, pulling away for a 75-66 victory. After beating the 22nd ranked Aztecs, Nevada students stormed the court at the Lawlor Events Center. The...
San Diego Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Cocaine Onto Jail Property

San Diego deputies arrested one of their own for allegedly bringing cocaine onto jail property, the Sheriff's Department announced Friday. Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was booked at San Diego County Central Jail after deputies searched his vehicle and found what they believed was cocaine, according to a release from the department.
Aztecs Bounce Back By Blasting Boise St.

Last season Boise St. won all three meetings against San Diego State. This year the Aztecs seem eager to return the "favor." They played again Friday night at Viejas Arena, tied for first place in the conference. For one game, at least, there was no doubt who the best in the (Mountain) West is. SDSU raced out to an early lead (it was 43-21 at halftime) and never let up in a 72-52 dismantling of the Broncos on Montezuma Mesa.
CIF Reverses San Diego HS Athlete's Suspension Over Camp Confusion

Jaiden Rodriguez of Del Norte High School is now eligible to play soccer again for her high school team. Rodriguez was suspended by the California Interscholastic Federation for taking part in an Identification Camp. According to U.S. Soccer, identification camps allow youth players from across the country to train together,...
