Judith Mohrmann
3d ago

This is about giving control of what is taught in school to a small group of people who have a personal agenda and are not elected by the public. Really smacks of fascism.

Carolyn Williams
3d ago

Teachers are already overworked and underpaid for the amount of responsibility that is placed on them. Not only do they have to already consider each student’s needs and strengths, they also have to deal with the negative behaviors of those whose parents are doing their jobs poorly! To have to cater to the desires of each parent would make it very difficult to make lesson plans, let alone post them daily. And what would some parents do in the situations where the teacher has to go off plan because the kids are having bad days or the technology fails? I would hate to be a teacher today! Even with a major wage increase

Helen Moran-Barrickman
3d ago

teachers if you're not teaching reading writing and artrimatic..then you need to go. CRT has no place in schools. all it does is teach racism.

