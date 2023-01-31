ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Memorial Villages man accused of killing roommate with truck before police chase may have been high on mushrooms, police say

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley

JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
JOLIET, IL
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas

A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Police Chief on Leave After Ordering SWAT Raid on Wrong House

The police chief in Galveston, Texas, has been placed on administrative leave after he ordered a SWAT raid on the wrong house this month—a fiasco that sent an innocent family into “panic” as rubber bullets reportedly ricocheted through their windows in the middle of the night. The botched raid was carried out last January, with officers detaining an entire family—and putting a girl in the back of a cruiser—while searching for a 17-year-old boy who didn’t live there. “I needed to throw up,” Chelsea Peralez, who says she was put in the cruiser, told Fox 26. “They let me step out, and they then told me they were only looking for Cameron, nothing else.” The suspect cops were looking for, Cameron Vargas, was tracked down and arrested that same week, but was quickly exonerated of first-degree murder. His mother, Terry Borrell, said in a statement the ordeal was a “traumatizing experience” that wrongfully “slandered” her son. Chief Doug Balli’s leave will last at least 10 days as an internal investigation is completed.Read it at Fox News
GALVESTON, TX
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death

Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy