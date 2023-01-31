Memorial Villages man accused of killing roommate with truck before police chase may have been high on mushrooms, police say

Read full article on original website
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.
Several news outlets report that a married Texas man who was accused of kidnapping his missing girlfriend and setting fire to her abandoned car has now been charged with murder in relation to her passing.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley
JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Ben Crump says the only known white Memphis police officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols' death pulled him from car and hit him with a Taser — yet had his identity protected
Memphis police put Preston Hemphill, the only known white cop involved in Tyre Nichols' death, on leave. Five Black officers were charged.
Athena Strand, 7, received her Christmas present from the FedEx man accused of killing her before kidnapping her.
Athena Strand, 7, received Barbie dolls for Christmas from the FedEx driver who is accused of abducting and killing her, according to her mother, who spoke out on Thursday. At a press conference, Maitlyn Gandy demanded stronger screening procedures for delivery drivers.
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Texas Police Chief on Leave After Ordering SWAT Raid on Wrong House
The police chief in Galveston, Texas, has been placed on administrative leave after he ordered a SWAT raid on the wrong house this month—a fiasco that sent an innocent family into “panic” as rubber bullets reportedly ricocheted through their windows in the middle of the night. The botched raid was carried out last January, with officers detaining an entire family—and putting a girl in the back of a cruiser—while searching for a 17-year-old boy who didn’t live there. “I needed to throw up,” Chelsea Peralez, who says she was put in the cruiser, told Fox 26. “They let me step out, and they then told me they were only looking for Cameron, nothing else.” The suspect cops were looking for, Cameron Vargas, was tracked down and arrested that same week, but was quickly exonerated of first-degree murder. His mother, Terry Borrell, said in a statement the ordeal was a “traumatizing experience” that wrongfully “slandered” her son. Chief Doug Balli’s leave will last at least 10 days as an internal investigation is completed.Read it at Fox News
Texas man confesses to 'gruesome' decapitation of his newlywed wife
And this week's top stories.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was caught after he asked staff at a nearby aquarium about their animals
The monkeys went missing from the zoo on January 30 and were found in an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, the next day, authorities said.
Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death
Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
Tyre Nichols’ Stepfather Rebukes Claim He Was Sleeping With Officer’s Ex-Girlfriend
Rumors alleged that Nichols may have been sleeping with a former girlfriend of one of the officers involved in his assault.
NW Houston man mauled to death when neighbor's dogs got through his fence, HPD says
Police believe the victim was trying to protect his own dog from the aggressive canines when he was killed.
