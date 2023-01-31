Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
WSVN-TV
Aggravated battery on officer charge dropped for man arrested in connection to drag racing ring
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer has had this charge dropped but still faces charges for allegedly being part of a drag racing ring. Michael Trillo was arrested in January on 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways/roadways. The...
Click10.com
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
Click10.com
Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise. Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder. Police...
Click10.com
Man arrested after beating girlfriend, ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after beating his girlfriend and ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say. Mcgraw Dige Moricin, 37, faces charges of domestic felony battery, tampering with a witness and strong-arm robbery. Man arrested in Miami Beach...
Click10.com
‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m....
Click10.com
16-year-old charged as adult after Lauderhill shooting leaves victim paralyzed
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a shooting that occurred in December and left another teenager paralyzed. Tremetrius Price was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility Thursday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal...
Click10.com
Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe. Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade officers searching for suspects in 2 separate shootings on I-95
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place on Interstate 95 that led to road closures. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach after dispatchers received a call about a shooting, at around 3:15 a.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
Click10.com
Police: Homicide investigation leads to cockfighting bust in rural NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation led Miami-Dade police to bust a cockfighting ring in a rural area on the northwestern edge of the county Sunday, according to an arrest report. Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade woman on a charge of attending an animal fighting event. According to...
Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead
MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
Click10.com
Elderly man fatally struck by car outside Century Village in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday morning at the main entrance to Century Village in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Car plunges into canal in Sunrise. NOW PLAYING. Investigation ongoing after 2 cars found...
Miami New Times
Thin Skinned? Miami Cop Cited for Choking Man Who Called Him Nasty Name (VIDEO)
"You are on my property bitch!" A local resident uttered those fateful words to a Miami Police Department sergeant about a second before the officer grabbed him by the neck, pinned him against a metal fence, and had him arrested. The incident took place during a December 2021 domestic violence...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Judge to sentence Pablo Lyle
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez is set to sentence Pablo Lyle on Friday after a jury convicted him of manslaughter. The Mexican actor surrendered in 2019 after a 63-year-old man he punched during a road rage incident near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street died in the hospital.
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire
MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds
A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
Comments / 0