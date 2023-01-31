ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe. Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead

MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Judge to sentence Pablo Lyle

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez is set to sentence Pablo Lyle on Friday after a jury convicted him of manslaughter. The Mexican actor surrendered in 2019 after a 63-year-old man he punched during a road rage incident near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street died in the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in Miami-Dade after argument leads to gunfire

MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.The suspect was detained, according to police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds

A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
GOULDS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy