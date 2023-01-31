Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had CancerWilliamEldridge, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
starvedrock.media
Once Beaten Princeton Knocked From Top Of Boys Basketball Poll
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Princeton Tigers boys basketball team has been replaced at the top of the Class 2A rankings. The 25-1 Tigers are now rated 2nd in the latest Associated Press poll. A 24-2 Columbia team is the new number 1. Meanwhile Seneca is honorable mention in 2A for boys basketball.
Four Moline football players sign on to next level
Four of the most decorated Moline football players signed on to the next level at Wharton Field house. Jasper Ogburn, Hyson Bie Biue, Nate parker and carver banker were part of the winningest maroon team ever this past season. Parker and Ogburn are going to the division two level with Pittsburg State and McKendree while […]
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: Northwestern’s offensive stagnation, Iowa explosion coalesce into 16-point loss
Midway through the second half in Northwestern’s clash against Iowa, sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer collected his own miss and scored on a reverse layup. The bucket reclaimed the Wildcats’ advantage by one point. The 56-55 lead wouldn’t hold for long, as Hawkeye guard Payton Sandfort wasted little time...
Rock Island Football players take part in Signing Day event
Rock Island High School had two Rock Island High School athletes furthering their sports career as they were signing Letters of Intent to play football at a special ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Cameron Figgs – Northwest Missouri State Jace Bennett – Knox College
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
aroundptown.com
PAHS: Prophetstown’s Bowling Alley History
How many bowling alleys do you remember being in Prophetstown? Do you remember where they were located or any idea about what they are now? In his most recent look back at the history of Prophetstown, the Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s Fred South take a local look back at bowling alleys.
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The future of the Tug Fest is still up in the air as the two sides of the river debate whether or not Illinois has a natural advantage in the annual interstate competition. "We haven't won within the last decade, even once, in LeClaire. So...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
aroundptown.com
Wells Selected To All-State Choir
Jolene Wells, a sophomore at Erie High School was selected to perform in the 2023 Illinois All-State Choir. This process all started back in September. She, and a few of her fellow choir members began working on the audition process. They learned 5 pieces of music, as well as some scales and triads. In early October, these students submitted their digital auditions. Jolene’s scores were almost off the charts! She was in the 93rd percentile or above in ALL areas of her audition. Jolene and a junior, Jillian Norman, were selected to attend the ILMEA District 8 Festival in DeKalb, Illinois in November of 2022.
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
United High School teacher recognized as Illinois regional Teacher of the Year
A United High School teacher has been recognized as one of the top educators in Illinois. Music teacher Madeline Wood was selected the 2023 West Central Region Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education. Wood was selected out of almost 500 applicants for her commitment to...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
How a Tourist Attraction Displaying the Open Graves of Native Americans Became a State-Run Museum
Generations of visitors learned about the history of Native Americans in Illinois through the eyes of amateur archaeologist Don Dickson. Though the exhibit he built closed in 1992, the Dickson Mounds Museum is still grappling with his legacy.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
