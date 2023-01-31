ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherrard, IL

Once Beaten Princeton Knocked From Top Of Boys Basketball Poll

After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Princeton Tigers boys basketball team has been replaced at the top of the Class 2A rankings. The 25-1 Tigers are now rated 2nd in the latest Associated Press poll. A 24-2 Columbia team is the new number 1. Meanwhile Seneca is honorable mention in 2A for boys basketball.
PRINCETON, IL
Four Moline football players sign on to next level

Four of the most decorated Moline football players signed on to the next level at Wharton Field house. Jasper Ogburn, Hyson Bie Biue, Nate parker and carver banker were part of the winningest maroon team ever this past season. Parker and Ogburn are going to the division two level with Pittsburg State and McKendree while […]
MOLINE, IL
PAHS: Prophetstown’s Bowling Alley History

How many bowling alleys do you remember being in Prophetstown? Do you remember where they were located or any idea about what they are now? In his most recent look back at the history of Prophetstown, the Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s Fred South take a local look back at bowling alleys.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
Wells Selected To All-State Choir

Jolene Wells, a sophomore at Erie High School was selected to perform in the 2023 Illinois All-State Choir. This process all started back in September. She, and a few of her fellow choir members began working on the audition process. They learned 5 pieces of music, as well as some scales and triads. In early October, these students submitted their digital auditions. Jolene’s scores were almost off the charts! She was in the 93rd percentile or above in ALL areas of her audition. Jolene and a junior, Jillian Norman, were selected to attend the ILMEA District 8 Festival in DeKalb, Illinois in November of 2022.
ERIE, IL
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert

The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
PRINCETON, IL
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE

