Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks Have Inquired About Saddiq Bey
The Knicks want to make a move for Saddiq Bey.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons
An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Criticizes The Brooklyn Nets After Embarrassing Loss Against The Celtics
Kyrie Irving minced no words when he called out his team after their embarrasing 139-96 loss to the Boston Celtics. Irving's history with Boston just made the clash all the more spicier, but this time, the guard was at the receiving end when Brooklyn suffered a blowout defeat. The team was held to less than three figures.
Sixers: Doc Rivers Joins Joel Embiid With Monthly Honor
Doc Rivers is the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Month.
Yardbarker
Cavs Viewed as Potential Suitor of Knicks’ Cam Reddish
Now, you can add Knicks forward Cam Reddish to the list of rumors, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT. Speaking on the This League Uncut podcast with Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Haynes singled out the Cavs as a potential suitor. And this isn’t the first mention of the...
Yardbarker
Lettieri Injured At Bruins Practice, Won’t Travel To Toronto
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins hoped to reward veteran forward Vinni Lettieri for his strong play this season at the AHL level with the Providence Bruins with a callup ahead of the NHL All-Star break. Instead, Lettieri suffered an lower body injury during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and will not be making the quick trip to Toronto for Wednesday night’s road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Yardbarker
LeBron James, Anthony Davis Take Over, Lead Lakers Past Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Los Angeles Lakers on this current road trip had previously lost games in Boston and Brooklyn against the Celtics and Nets. Getting LeBron James and Anthony Davis against the Knicks, they desperately wanted to get back in the win column. The Lakers did just that with a 129-123 Overtime victory against the Knicks. LeBron James seems to put on a show whenever he plays a road game in Madison Square Garden. Lakers’ Head Coach Darvin Ham spoke on this and James’ play this season during the postgame interviews.
FOX Sports
Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
Yardbarker
“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels
Putting up one spectacular performance after another, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of impressive for the Milwaukee Bucks halfway through the NBA season. After yet another dominant performance in Milwaukee's 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the bull-strong forward revealed the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Fans Stomp Kyrie Irving's Jersey Before The Game Against The Nets
The Boston Celtics fans haven't forgiven Kyrie Irving, even if it's four years since he moved on and joined the Brooklyn Nets. And they proved their point by stomping on his Celtics jersey ahead of the game. The TD Garden can be an unforgiving place, and the guard bore the...
