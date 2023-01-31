ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of Southern Tier is saying goodbye to one of its leaders who has been with the organization for more than 20 years. Natasha Thompson is the President and CEO of the Food Bank, and on March 17th she will be stepping down. Natasha has had a pivotal role in fighting hunger in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank announced Thompson will be moving to WSKG in Binghamton as its new CEO.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 54 MINUTES AGO