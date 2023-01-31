ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC West title since 2015

Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC West title since 2015. Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC …. Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC West title since 2015. Austin Casey Tiktok. Jury begins deliberating in Dustin Drake trial. Jury begins deliberating in Dustin Drake trial. Mornings on the...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
HORNELL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Bottle and can redemption center opens at Owego Hemp and Huey’s

Owego Hemp and Huey’s, located at 816 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin, N.Y., rang in the New Year by adding another element to their business. Nearly one year at their new location, Owego Hemp has added a bottle and can redemption center incorporating the name Huey’s. Co-owners Christine Horton...
APALACHIN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tony Vickio retires after 50-year career in the sign business

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- A local mainstay of racing in the Watkins Glen area says it’s time to hang up his paintbrushes. Tony Vickio, owner of Vickio Signs, is retiring after 50 years in the sign business. “It feels sad in a way, but it's good,” Vickio said,...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM

Southern Tier Food Bank CEO accepts new role

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of Southern Tier is saying goodbye to one of its leaders who has been with the organization for more than 20 years. Natasha Thompson is the President and CEO of the Food Bank, and on March 17th she will be stepping down. Natasha has had a pivotal role in fighting hunger in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank announced Thompson will be moving to WSKG in Binghamton as its new CEO.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira city worker receives special honor

You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
ELMIRA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Sheriff Akshar announces new Community Plan

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar recently presented his new Community FIRST Plan. Akshar introduced his plan to the Binghamton Rotary Club on Jan. 24, according to NewsChannel 34, which involves focusing staffing problems within the office of the corrections division as well as department transparency. The corrections division is now down 39 members, which has lead to increased work loads for those still working there. Akshar also aims to grow connections between the sheriff’s office and local organizations. Akshar shared that his intention is to make it easier for conflicts within the community to be addressed by his office smoothly.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy