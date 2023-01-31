Read full article on original website
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
WETM
Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC West title since 2015
Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC West title since 2015. Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC …. Horseheads girls basketball claim their first STAC West title since 2015. Austin Casey Tiktok. Jury begins deliberating in Dustin Drake trial. Jury begins deliberating in Dustin Drake trial. Mornings on the...
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
Hornell plans to open new park downtown in 2023
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has provided a more detailed look into its planned “Union Square Park” as part of its $10 million downtown revitalization projects. The City said Union Square Park—which will be located on Seneca Street by Community Bank—will be the first new park in the Maple City in almost […]
WETM
Homeowners involved in C-Tran bus crash; thankful everyone survived the accident
The owners of the Mother Orcutt Holiday Home have been overwhelmed with love following a C-Tran bus crashing into their home, the afternoon of January 30th. Homeowners involved in C-Tran bus crash; thankful …. The owners of the Mother Orcutt Holiday Home have been overwhelmed with love following a C-Tran...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
owegopennysaver.com
Bottle and can redemption center opens at Owego Hemp and Huey’s
Owego Hemp and Huey’s, located at 816 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin, N.Y., rang in the New Year by adding another element to their business. Nearly one year at their new location, Owego Hemp has added a bottle and can redemption center incorporating the name Huey’s. Co-owners Christine Horton...
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
NewsChannel 36
Tony Vickio retires after 50-year career in the sign business
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- A local mainstay of racing in the Watkins Glen area says it’s time to hang up his paintbrushes. Tony Vickio, owner of Vickio Signs, is retiring after 50 years in the sign business. “It feels sad in a way, but it's good,” Vickio said,...
WETM
Southern Tier Food Bank CEO accepts new role
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of Southern Tier is saying goodbye to one of its leaders who has been with the organization for more than 20 years. Natasha Thompson is the President and CEO of the Food Bank, and on March 17th she will be stepping down. Natasha has had a pivotal role in fighting hunger in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank announced Thompson will be moving to WSKG in Binghamton as its new CEO.
whcuradio.com
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
$19k Take 5 ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, a $19,533.50 Take 5 ticket was sold at the Weis on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.
NYSPHSAA announces Girls Flag Football Championship, Baseball Championship location at quarterly meeting
The NYSPHSAA announced a Girls Flag Football state championship and the location of the state Baseball championship in their quarterly meeting on Wednesday.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow
Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.
Elmira city worker receives special honor
You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Sheriff Akshar announces new Community Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar recently presented his new Community FIRST Plan. Akshar introduced his plan to the Binghamton Rotary Club on Jan. 24, according to NewsChannel 34, which involves focusing staffing problems within the office of the corrections division as well as department transparency. The corrections division is now down 39 members, which has lead to increased work loads for those still working there. Akshar also aims to grow connections between the sheriff’s office and local organizations. Akshar shared that his intention is to make it easier for conflicts within the community to be addressed by his office smoothly.
