Conway, AR

THV11

Little Rock police investigating two hit-and-runs on same day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now asking for information in connection to two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened on the same day. According to police, the incidents took place on Dec. 31, 2022, with the first happening on Baseline Road. Authorities said that the first victim...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View man charged in shooting death of wife

A Mountain View man has officially been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long. Fred Michael Mixon (pictured), 50, of Mountain View, is currently being held at the Stone County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues, according to Long.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KATV

Little Rock police looking for a man wanted for rape

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a man wanted for rape. Fredrick Ray Knight has a warrant out for rape. Police are asking for anyone with information oh where Knight could be to contact detectives at (501) 404-3124 or (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Stone County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide

Stone County officials say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after authorities responded to a report of an individual being shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Jensen Road. According to a release from Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, officers arrived on the...
STONE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
BENTON, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

