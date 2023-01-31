Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
Little Rock police investigating two hit-and-runs on same day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now asking for information in connection to two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened on the same day. According to police, the incidents took place on Dec. 31, 2022, with the first happening on Baseline Road. Authorities said that the first victim...
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FBI searching for Arkansas man accused of unlawful possession of an explosive
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Federal authorities are searching for Neil Mehta, a Fort Smith man, who is accused of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. After a federal search warrant of his home, "multiple explosive devices" were found but Mehta is "still at large," according to FBI Little Rock.
LRFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire
One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View man charged in shooting death of wife
A Mountain View man has officially been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long. Fred Michael Mixon (pictured), 50, of Mountain View, is currently being held at the Stone County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues, according to Long.
Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing
A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch
One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.
KATV
Two masked thieves use stolen credit cards at multiple stores, Benton police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Authorities in Benton are searching for two suspects they said recently used stolen debit and/or credit cards to make purchases at several area retailers. In a post on social media Thursday, the Benton Police Department said the pictured individuals made illegal purchases at the Kroger...
thv11.com
Conway parents plead for missing daughter to return home
It has been two weeks since a Conway teenager walked away from her school— and vanished. Though her parents haven't given up hope and are still looking to find he.
Deputies: Woman found dead after barricade incident in Stone County
Stone County deputies said a woman was found dead inside a home after a barricade incident Monday evening.
Conway police working car crash on railroad crossing
Conway police said that they are working a crash that happened on a railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon.
FBI warns of kidnapping scams targeting Spanish speaking Arkansans
ARKANSAS, USA — When an unknown caller calls your phone, you decide at that moment whether or not to answer— and now the FBI has been on the lookout for a specific kind of unknown caller. “Schemes that trick victims over the phone into paying a ransom to...
Renters bathe in sink after Jacksonville complex is without hot water for nearly three months
Families at a Jacksonville apartment complex have been forced to boil water, then bathe in a sink for months, because they haven't had any hot water.
Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife. That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.
KATV
Little Rock police looking for a man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a man wanted for rape. Fredrick Ray Knight has a warrant out for rape. Police are asking for anyone with information oh where Knight could be to contact detectives at (501) 404-3124 or (501) 371-4829.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Stone County officials say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after authorities responded to a report of an individual being shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Jensen Road. According to a release from Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, officers arrived on the...
Code inspector issues court warrant for re-inspection of Big Country Chateau
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Code violations continue at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. Now, a code inspector has a court warrant to go back and check every apartment, inhabited or not, to see if any repairs have been made. This is on top of the state filing...
Most central Arkansas students set to return to school on Friday
With above-freezing temperatures melting the ice, central Arkansas school systems are planning for in-person classes to resume Friday.
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0