Le Roy, NY

channel1450.com

Four Rochester Football Players Make College Decisions Official

Ayden Huet, Blake Buckles, Ian Lichtenberger and Grant Wisecup all made their college decisions official at the Rochester Signing Day on Wednesday and we spoke with all four Rockets. Huet and Buckles are headed to Illinois College, Lichtenberger is headed to McKendree and Wisecup will attended Aurora University.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Truck rolled over on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Traffic is congested on Route 104 on Friday morning after a truck rolled over. Police say the truck was traveling westbound on Route 104 before it rolled over on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. A hazmat team is on the scene cleaning up the mess. We reached out to New York State Police to learn about any possible injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
EAST AURORA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo holds Free Youth February

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Free Youth February at Seneca Park Zoo. For every adult who purchases an admissions ticket, up to five youth guests, ages 3-11 can join them on their Zoo visit for free. Seneca Park Zoo says the winter is a great time to see the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vacant house on Verona will be torn down after it caught on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire officials say a vacant house in Rochester will be torn down after a two-alarm fire. Firefighters were called to the home on Verona Street around 5:30 p.m. Due to the size of the house and the windy conditions, a second alarm was called. The fire...
ROCHESTER, NY
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York

Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY

