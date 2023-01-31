Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Four Rochester Football Players Make College Decisions Official
Ayden Huet, Blake Buckles, Ian Lichtenberger and Grant Wisecup all made their college decisions official at the Rochester Signing Day on Wednesday and we spoke with all four Rockets. Huet and Buckles are headed to Illinois College, Lichtenberger is headed to McKendree and Wisecup will attended Aurora University.
WHEC TV-10
Truck rolled over on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Traffic is congested on Route 104 on Friday morning after a truck rolled over. Police say the truck was traveling westbound on Route 104 before it rolled over on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. A hazmat team is on the scene cleaning up the mess. We reached out to New York State Police to learn about any possible injuries.
Student stabbed, guard shot at McKinley High School
In February 2021, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and a security guard was shot shortly after dismissal at McKinley High School.
YAHOO!
PGA may prohibit some of the best golfers to play at Oak Hill. Here's why
Although it may seem a little hard to believe as you look out at your snow-covered yard, in 107 days golf balls will be in the air and the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will be underway. With a first-round commencement of Thursday, May 18, this will...
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Buffalo News series focuses on 1966 monsignor murder mystery
The murder of a Buffalo priest back in 1966 is the focus of an extensive series of reports in the Buffalo News. "Who killed the monsignor" focuses on the death of Monsignor Francis O’Connor.
buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta
The Henrietta location on Jefferson Road is one 87 other stores across the country to close. The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.
One injured in Lockport fire Friday morning
According to authorities, flames and heavy smoke were seen inside the building.
Extremely Popular Chicken BBQ Pit Getting Location in Depew
Krolick's, Chiavetta's, Carrubba's Chicken....Western New York is lucky to have so many great chicken BBQ places. But, besides The Fair, or a fundraiser in a parking lot, where can you actually get a chicken BBQ for dinner on a random night for dinner?. If you love your chicken dinners and...
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
WHEC TV-10
One year later, Rochester Police are still looking for missing Tommy William
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s now been one year since 27-year-old Tommy Williams of Rochester went missing. Rochester police say he was last seen on the city’s east side wearing a red and blue Nike sweatshirt and orange hat. Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo holds Free Youth February
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Free Youth February at Seneca Park Zoo. For every adult who purchases an admissions ticket, up to five youth guests, ages 3-11 can join them on their Zoo visit for free. Seneca Park Zoo says the winter is a great time to see the...
WHEC TV-10
Vacant house on Verona will be torn down after it caught on fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire officials say a vacant house in Rochester will be torn down after a two-alarm fire. Firefighters were called to the home on Verona Street around 5:30 p.m. Due to the size of the house and the windy conditions, a second alarm was called. The fire...
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Lockport City School District announces new superintendent
The Lockport City School District has appointed Dr. Mathis A. Calvin III as the next superintendent. Dr. Calvin is the current superintendent of the Oswego City School District.
Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York
Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
WKBW-TV
Alchemy Wine & Beer is expanding on successful chemistry in Hamburg
HAMBURG (WKBW) — It's the refreshing take on the traditional wine bar that has been turning heads in the Village of Hamburg, and now Alchemy Wine & Beer is looking to expand. Anne McIntosh and Nicole Casell, the co-owners of Alchemy Wine & Beer, tell 7 News that they...
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
