Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- An actress on HBO's "Euphoria" is charged with stealing a 28-dollar blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police say surveillance footage shows Elise Jones taking a Moda-brand blouse from a dressing room at the "Jenny and the Clowder" shop in December. Jones also goes by the name "Chloe Cherry" and is listed that way in the show's credits. An employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint but her agent says there was simply a misunderstanding with the charge. The 27-year-old is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Jones is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 1st.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO