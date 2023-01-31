ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster

Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- An actress on HBO's "Euphoria" is charged with stealing a 28-dollar blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police say surveillance footage shows Elise Jones taking a Moda-brand blouse from a dressing room at the "Jenny and the Clowder" shop in December. Jones also goes by the name "Chloe Cherry" and is listed that way in the show's credits. An employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint but her agent says there was simply a misunderstanding with the charge. The 27-year-old is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Jones is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 1st.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Teen wanted in connection with shooting arrested in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager wanted in connection with a shooting was arrested this morning in Lancaster County. Jose Ramos, 17, was taken into custody in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Township Police, Lancaster County SERT and Lancaster City Police, according to a statement from Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County

SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

WGAL celebrates Black History Month

All throughout the month of February, WGAL and local historian Dr. Leroy Hopkins will be chronicling important moments and people from Black history. Hannah Bosley was born a slave but bought her freedom in 1841. She moved to Columbia, where she became a podiatrist and helped many poor families in her community. She was also known as a great storyteller.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Shots hit bank in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. — Someone fired shots into a bank in Lebanon County, according to police. South Lebanon Township police said two bullet holes were found Thursday morning in the front doors of the Wells Fargo in the 800 block of East Walnut Street. The bullets ended up on the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

"Anti-police" graffiti leads to arrest of three men in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three local men have been charged with criminal mischief and possession of marijuana after being caught vandalizing a bridge. According to the West Earl Township Police Department, the incident happened Jan. 28 around 10 p.m. at the Miley Road Route 222 overpass bridge. Police...
PennLive.com

Jury convicts Harrisburg man of repeatedly raping three Cumberland County juveniles

A Harrisburg man was convicted of several counts of sexual abuse this week, following a three-day trial in Cumberland County. Anthony Beckem Jr. is guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other sexual and violent assault charges, according to online court dockets. He was also convicted of three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Shifting load impales tractor-trailer cab in Lebanon County

NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a beam crashing through the truck's cab on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County. The scary-looking incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township. The...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy