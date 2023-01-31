Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- An actress on HBO's "Euphoria" is charged with stealing a 28-dollar blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police say surveillance footage shows Elise Jones taking a Moda-brand blouse from a dressing room at the "Jenny and the Clowder" shop in December. Jones also goes by the name "Chloe Cherry" and is listed that way in the show's credits. An employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint but her agent says there was simply a misunderstanding with the charge. The 27-year-old is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Jones is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 1st.
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
WGAL
Teen wanted in connection with shooting arrested in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager wanted in connection with a shooting was arrested this morning in Lancaster County. Jose Ramos, 17, was taken into custody in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Township Police, Lancaster County SERT and Lancaster City Police, according to a statement from Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.
WGAL
SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
Unlikely friendship: Harrisburg councilman and intruder who tried to break into his nonprofit office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Early Saturday morning, Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez got a notification from his doorbell camera. The video captured someone in a mask and plastic gloves trying to break into the offices of All You Can, Inc. a nonprofit Rodriguez runs in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.
Father, husband was ready to start next chapter before fatal crash
Pritesh “Peter” Patel spent 26 years with the love of his life, building a life and nurturing a family, only recently moving to Dauphin County to start their next chapter. The 39-year-old was getting ready to start a new job when he was hit by a car in Swatara Township on Jan. 27 and died days later.
WGAL
WGAL celebrates Black History Month
All throughout the month of February, WGAL and local historian Dr. Leroy Hopkins will be chronicling important moments and people from Black history. Hannah Bosley was born a slave but bought her freedom in 1841. She moved to Columbia, where she became a podiatrist and helped many poor families in her community. She was also known as a great storyteller.
abc27.com
Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
WGAL
Shots hit bank in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. — Someone fired shots into a bank in Lebanon County, according to police. South Lebanon Township police said two bullet holes were found Thursday morning in the front doors of the Wells Fargo in the 800 block of East Walnut Street. The bullets ended up on the...
Indian street food restaurant coming to Cumberland County
An Indian street food restaurant has claimed a spot in Cumberland County. Eggholic is en route to the Gateway Square Shopping Center in Hampden Township. It’s the first central Pennsylvania location for the Chicago-based chain, which operates a handful of restaurants in the United States. An opening date has...
WGAL
Preservationist trying to save historic Hoke House in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For what could be the final time, the historic Hoke House in Spring Grove, York County, will be illuminated on Thursday evening. The electricity to the 250-year-old stone house will be turned off on Friday and will likely be demolished soon. The Hoke House dates...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A two block, low speed police pursuit in downtown Reading ended with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of...
local21news.com
"Anti-police" graffiti leads to arrest of three men in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three local men have been charged with criminal mischief and possession of marijuana after being caught vandalizing a bridge. According to the West Earl Township Police Department, the incident happened Jan. 28 around 10 p.m. at the Miley Road Route 222 overpass bridge. Police...
Jury convicts Harrisburg man of repeatedly raping three Cumberland County juveniles
A Harrisburg man was convicted of several counts of sexual abuse this week, following a three-day trial in Cumberland County. Anthony Beckem Jr. is guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other sexual and violent assault charges, according to online court dockets. He was also convicted of three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
WGAL
Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
WGAL
Shifting load impales tractor-trailer cab in Lebanon County
NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a beam crashing through the truck's cab on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County. The scary-looking incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township. The...
